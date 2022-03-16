Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Matt Groh spotted at Georgia Pro Day

The New England Patriots had all hands on deck at Georgia’s pre-draft pro day.

Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and newly promoted director of player personnel Matt Groh were all spotted. Georgia is coming off a National Championship victory and its defense was by far the best in college football. The Bulldogs defeated Heisman winner Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide in the title game.

The Patriots need talent at wide receiver and linebacker specifically and the Bulldogs have options for both. Speedy linebacker Nakobe Dean has shown up on various mock drafts to land with the Patriots at pick No. 21 and he would change the current mold for the position in Foxborough.

NESN’s Zack Cox laid out a list of potential players the Patriots could be looking out for.