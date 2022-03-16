ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Instant analysis of Patriots agreeing to terms with CB Terrance Mitchell

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSsPl_0eh2hSs200

The New England Patriots may not have found their top cornerback for 2022, but they’ve certainly added a playable option in Terrance Mitchell — and for a small sum. The Patriots and Mitchell agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mitchell worked as the Texans’ CB2 behind Desmond King, who was also pending free agent but re-signed with the Houston this week. New England might just use Mitchell as a depth option at corner. At least, that’s what the contract indicates: he’s not a shoo-in to start.

But why Mitchell? The Patriots could have signed a number of serviceable options for a similar price. Artie Burns, for example, agreed to terms on a deal for $2 million just a few minutes after Mitchell.

It’s likely that Mitchell won over Patriots executive Eliot Wolf, who has taken on an increased role with the departures of Nick Caserio and Dave Ziegler. Mitchell had a connection with Wolf in Cleveland. That’s where Mitchell first emerged as a starter and a pleasant surprise, particularly in 2020. It’s likely that body of work — when combined with Mitchell’s season in Houston — drew New England to their cornerback.

There’s plenty offseason left, so the Patriots may have plans to add another cornerback in the draft and free agency. But considering how shallow the Patriots are currently at the position, Mitchell has a clear path to starting on the perimeter — for now alongside Jalen Mills.

Mills was, when the Patriots first signed him, working at safety in Philly. There’s a chance the Patriots want to move him back to that position. So it will be interesting: if New England can find a true CB1, then might Mitchell be CB2 and Mills spend more snaps at safety?

New England’s coming moves might tell us more about the composition of the secondary for 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama CB Levi Wallace inks multi-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had gone undrafted in 2018 and spent his career with the Buffalo Bills. Wallace originally joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on and earned a spot as a scholarship player later on in his collegiate career. He then became a starting cornerback, but did not draw much interest from the NFL. In 2018, Wallace went undrafted and signed to the Bills practice squad. He did not spend much time there, as he worked his way into a starting role in Buffalo’s secondary.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Texans#American Football#Cb#The New England Patriots#Espn
ClutchPoints

Packers trade Davante Adams to Las Vegas in blockbuster deal

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade comes just days after the Packers re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new contract. In exchange for Adams, the Packers will...
NFL
Fox 19

Bengals land TE Hayden Hurst, per sports agency

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have found their next tight end, Hayden Hurst, according to his sports agency team. Hurst and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the agency said. Hurst is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He was was 1st round draft pick of...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts to trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue: Instant analysis

The Indianapolis Colts made a splash move Wednesday by agreeing to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that would add defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the defensive line. The trade details are as simple as it gets. The Colts are sending cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and will receive Ngakoue in exchange. Ya-Sin just finished his third season and will be a free agent following the 2022 campaign.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots free agent OL Trent Brown to visit Seahawks this week

The New England Patriots have already lost two starting offensive lineman this week, and another might be heading to a new team as well. Offensive tackle Trent Brown has a scheduled visit with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots acquired Brown in a trade with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs C Austin Blythe expected to sign with Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost another free agent during the legal tampering period. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chiefs backup center Austin Blythe is set to sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Blythe signed a one-year deal with KC last season with an opportunity to compete for a starting job in Kansas City on the offensive interior. He was ultimately beat out by two rookies, Creed Humphrey at center and Trey Smith at right guard.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy