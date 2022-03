Few issues are more polarizing in the state of New Jersey than the question of self-serve gas. The Garden State is the last place in the nation to prohibit consumers from pumping their own. But every so often a debate revs up — this time fueled by proposed legislation that would allow gas stations to offer self-serve. The legislation also requires stations with more than four dispensers to provide full service.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO