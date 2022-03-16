Wood River man charged with burglary, forgery

Police Blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River man was charged with burglary and forgery Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Michael S. Butler, 37, of Wood River, was charged March 15 with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.

According to court documents, on Feb. 21 Butler allegedly entered Dr. John’s in Wood River to commit theft. On Jan. 11 he allegedly tried to pass a bad check for $512 at the Wood River Market.

Bail was set at $69,000.

In a related incident, Jeremy D. Errandi, 43, of Alton, was charged with forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.

According to court documents, on Jan. 14 Errandi allegedly tried to pass a bad check for $498.

Both Butler’s and Errrandi’s checks had been drawn on the same payee at 1 st Mid Illinois Bank.

Bail was set at $15,000.

Three people were also charged with forgery relating to counterfeit $100 bills out of East Alton.

Mary D. Bevill, 58, of East Alton, was charged with forgery, a Class 3 felony. According to court documents, on Jan. 16 Bevill allegedly had 52 counterfeit $100 bills.

Bail was set at $15,000.

Mikki R. Dearing, 49, of East Alton, and Neal L. Proffer, 61, of Hillsboro, were each charged with forgery, a Class 3 felony. The two allegedly attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills at Jimmy Johns in Wood River. Bail was set at $15,000 each.

The East Alton Police Department presented all three cases.

Other felony charges filed March 15 include:

• Richard A. Dawson, 37, of Madison, was charged with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force. On Feb. 12 Dawson allegedly had a reported stolen 1996 Ford F-150. Bail was set at $75,000.

• Nicole M. Wright, 33, of Madison, was charged with theft over $500, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Madison Police Department. On March 8 Wright allegedly took $1,320, a driver’s license and debit card from another person. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Dino Gilmore, 55, of Madison, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison Police Department. On March 3 Gilmore took four bottles of laundry detergent valued at less than $300 from Family Dollar in Madison. He has a 2017 conviction for retail theft (second subsequent offense) out of Madison County. Bail was set at $25,000.

• Anthony L. Miller, 49, of Detroit, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. On March 9 Miller allegedly took hats, a travel kit and other items valued at less than $300 from the Glen Carbon Walmart. He has a 2019 conviction for retail theft out of Wayne County, Michigan. Bail was set at $15,000.