NBA

Tickets still available for NCAA Tournament games at PPG Paints Arena

By Bill Hartlep
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege basketball fans will flock to PPG Paints Arena this week as March Madness comes to Pittsburgh. The Uptown venue will host NCAA Tournament first- and second-round games Friday and Sunday,...

triblive.com

The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
#Ncaa Tournament#Ppg Paints Arena#Paints#March Madness#Loyola Chicago#Ohio State#Villanova#Uab
KELOLAND

Noah Freidel set to transfer from South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier today, former Tea Area star Noah Freidel announced on his twitter account he will be transferring from South Dakota State. The 3rd year college basketball player left the team last year citing mental health reasons and then this season was benched mid way through the year as the teams leading […]
TEA, SD
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Hoopla with Chattanooga

WCIA — In episode 121 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown the Illini’s opening round win in the NCAA Tournament over Chattanooga. They talk about what may have caused the slow start from Illinois, Coleman Hawkins’ emergence into a key role, a look ahead to Houston, and more. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hoopla-with-chattanooga/id1495074631?i=1000554543470
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski to star in TV commercial during March Madness

The NCAA Tournament is annually among the nation’s most-watched sporting events, and that will surely be the case once again this month as March Madness gets under way in earnest with the Round of 64 beginning Thursday. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is one of this year’s top headliners, as the NCAA Division I’s all-time leader in wins will be retiring at the end of the tourney, and his face will be featured plenty over the next couple weeks on a television commercial.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Akron Zips vs. UCLA Bruins Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round Preview

UCLA begins its pursuit of a return trip to the Final Four on Thursday, facing Mid-American Conference champion Akron in East Region action. The Bruins came into the 2021-22 season with lofty expectations after last year's run, which ended only when Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hit one of the most incredible shots in NCAA Tournament history.
AKRON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh skyline to turn blue to honor March Madness

The Pittsburgh skyline is lighting up blue Friday night to commemorate what is being billed as the “Ultimate NCAA Basketball Weekend” in Pittsburgh. Several Downtown buildings will light up blue — the same color as the NCAA logo. It’s the Steel City’s way of welcoming college basketball fans from around the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Set To Experience Economic Boost From NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The madness of the NCAA Tournament has made its way to Pittsburgh. Brackets are set for March Madness, and the men tip off on Friday, while the women’s Division III is set for Thursday’s semifinals, with the championship game to follow on Saturday. Experts estimate that businesses in the Pittsburgh area could see about $10.5 million this weekend. With the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments rotating playing days starting Thursday, hotels are booked and restaurants will be full. The DIII women’s tournament is set to crown its first champion since 2019, and this is the first full-house men’s tournament action since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Jennifer Hawkins, the Executive Director of SportsPITTSBURGH, said people are excited to travel and experience the games once again. “Such a large part of the country is vaccinated, and we’re seeing a reduction of the Omicron variant, so people are ready to be back inside again,” she said. “They want to be at the first real March Madness back.” Pittsburgh’s economic boost is set to keep growing over the next few years with several more college basketball tournaments coming.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Blue Hens embark on their NCAA journeys

The roads to March Madness officially departed Newark on Wednesday. In front of supporters and cheerleaders, Delaware's men's and women's basketball teams embarked on their trips to Pittsburgh and College Park, Maryland for opening round NCAA Tournament games on Wednesday. Men's Head Coach Martin Inglesby, who played for and coached...

