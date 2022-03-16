Take pride in DIY landscaping: Easy ways to add bold colors to your garden

Sorry, but your browser does not support the video tag.

(BPT) - Gardening is such a rewarding hobby. Not only do you get to spend time outdoors, but you can also increase your home’s curb appeal by adding colorful plants to your yard, front porch or balcony.

If you’re new to gardening, it can feel intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. Wave Petunias and Cool Wave Pansies are easy to care for and will help you take pride in your outdoor spaces in no time – and you get the satisfaction that you did it yourself.

Highlight your home's exterior

One way to add curb appeal is by planting flower beds along the pathway to your front door or around your home's exterior. Use Wave Petunias for quick-filling ground cover, with dramatic spread and high-impact color – all with minimal fuss. Planting Wave Petunias around your home isn’t a purely ornamental choice. Plants that cover wide areas require less water than grass, don’t need to be mowed and suppress weeds, thus simplifying your yard work routine.

For smaller outdoor spaces, Wave Petunias and Cool Wave Pansies can be kept in hanging baskets or planted in window boxes and planters. Watch as these carefree, low-maintenance plants cascade over balconies and under windows, or bring a splash of color to your home’s front door. They’ll create welcoming curb appeal and highlight some of the best features of your home’s exterior.

Enjoy colorful outdoor spaces starting in early spring

Cool Wave Pansies are timeless, durable plants that spread color even during the cooler months. They can survive through early frost and cold winter weather in southern climates, providing early-season flowers alongside your fall-planted bulbs that sprout in the spring. During the warmer months, sun-loving Wave Petunias will spread quickly as soon as the last frost has passed. Enjoy bold blooms in colors that match your personality or décor all gardening season long.

Stay on trend

Veri Peri, the 2022 Pantone ® Color of the Year, is a soft blue with violet-red undertones that conveys a spritely joy and brings a dynamic, colorful presence to your landscapes.

Stay on-trend by incorporating the Pantone Color of the Year into your early spring garden with Cool Wave Frost or Cool Wave Blue Skies . As temperatures rise, try arranging E3 Easy Wave Sky Blue in containers or explore a brighter take on the trend by creating hanging baskets with Shock Wave Denim .

Beyond the garden

In addition to making a beautiful addition to your outdoor space, Wave Petunias and Cool Wave Pansies offer a simple way to elevate any DIY project. You can use Cool Wave Pansies as an elegant, edible garnish for charcuterie boards and summer cocktails, or use pressed pansies or petunias to create one-of-a-kind phone cases and journal covers.

Whether you’re a novice or an experienced gardener, Wave Petunias and Cool Wave Pansies can ease your gardening stress with their easy spread and long bloom time. With gardening being a fun family-friendly activity, you can get the whole family involved so everyone can take pride in your outdoor spaces.

Visit the newly redesigned WaveGardening.com website and join the Wave Fan Club to connect with other gardening enthusiasts. There you’ll find care tips, gardening inspiration and much more.