MLB Exec Jed Hoyer Is Selling Chicago Home For $3.65 Million

By Alexandra Rodriguez
 2 days ago
Jed Hoyer put his Chicago home on the market. Now is the perfect time to get a look at this fabulous mansion and all that it has to offer the next...

Tide 100.9 FM

MLB: Bama Alum Signs With Chicago Cubs

Former Crimson Tide right-handed pitcher David Robertson is headed to the Chicago Cubs on a one-year $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with roster bonuses and contract incentives. In 2021, Robertson's only season in Tampa Bay, he appeared in 12 games with the Rays in relief and recorded...
MLB
NBC Chicago

How Seiya Suzuki Fits Cubs President Jed Hoyer's Vision

How Suzuki fits Hoyer's vision of 'next great Cubs team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If it shows up in the next five years, we at least know what right field will look like, with the five-year, $85 million deal with Seiya Suzuki underscoring everything team president Jed Hoyer has said about how he plans to build his roster.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs president Hoyer puts Ravenswood home on market

Cubs president Jed Hoyer put his Ravenswood home on the market this month. But rest assured, Cubs fans. Hoyer is not leaving the team. He's just moving to another place in the area. Hoyer and his family purchased the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home in June 2019. He was the Cubs...
REAL ESTATE
FanSided

Former Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber has a new MLB team again

The Chicago Cubs made a big splash on Wednesday morning. They added Seiya Suzuki out of Japan to come to North America and try and continue being elite at the MLB level. Unfortunately, it came less than 12 hours after Anthony Rizzo signed with the Yankees and right before the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
FanSided

Former Cubs reliever joins Javier Baez in new MLB city

The Chicago Cubs traded away Javier Baez in 2021. He was one of many players to leave town as a result of the roster rebuild that they began. Now, Baez is with the Detroit Tigers as he signed a big deal with them before the MLB lockout. Joining him in...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Kyle Schwarber Agrees to Deal With Phillies

Former Cub Schwarber agrees to deal with Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies have agreed to a deal with former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported Wednesday. Philadelphia has been linked to Schwarber throughout the offseason, with Salisbury reporting the Phillies were in...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Sign Seiya Suzuki to Huge Five-Year Deal

Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki to huge five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs focused their attention on the outfield and landed Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. Sources also told Kaplan and NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer the Cubs' meeting with Japanese...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Wittenmyer: Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing Suggest Team Willing to Flex

Wittenmyer: Are the Chicago freaking Cub$ back? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And that’s finally a description of something they did to compete instead of something they didn’t do. Say it. Embrace it. It’s been four years since the Cubs flexed their big-market muscle like this to...
MLB
Daily Herald

Feder: Bob Ramsey, TV exec at two Chicago stations, dead at 65

As an experienced TV programmer, manager and executive, Bob Ramsey left an indelible mark on two Chicago broadcasting companies and on colleagues who remember him with "love, respect and affection," Robert Feder reports. Ramsey, who was 65, died Tuesday at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. He succumbed to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

American tycoon Ken Griffin joins forces with Chicago Cubs owners to make BLOCKBUSTER bid for Chelsea... with an offer expected to be lodged on Friday ahead of deadline

The Chelsea ownership battle is ramping up after American tycoon Ken Griffin joined forces with the Ricketts Family to become the latest party to confirm their interest in buying the club. And Sportsmail has learned that the astronomically wealthy American family tried to buy Chelsea in 2018, with sources claiming...
UEFA
The Independent

Chicago Cubs owners beat deadline to submit bid for Chelsea takeover

The Ricketts family have officially submitted their bid to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.The Chicago Cubs owners have lodged their consortium offer for the Stamford Bridge club, ahead of merchant bank Raine Group’s Friday night deadline.New York bank Raine had set a cut-off of 5pm New York time (9pm GMT) for bids for Chelsea amid frenzied interest in the sale of the Blues.Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts has partnered with US hedge fund chief Ken Griffin on a potent submission, centred around sports ownership expertise and major stadium redevelopment know-how.Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March...
MLB
fantasypros.com

David Robertson signs one-year deal with Cubs

Relief pitcher David Robertson signed a one-year deal with the Cubs today. Codi Heuer was placed on the 60-day IL to open a spot for him. (Meghan Montemurro on Twitter) The journeyman reliever is entering his 14th season with his fifth different team. He brings a career 2.93 ERA and 11.9 K/9 with him. However, in recent years, his numbers have become a bit more pedestrian. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Cubs bullpen. Rowan Wick is currently listed as the closer, but that situation should be extremely fluid depending on spring/early performance. Robertson will easily be the most experienced member of that group and may be relied upon for saves at some point.
MLB
