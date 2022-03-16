MLB Exec Jed Hoyer Is Selling Chicago Home For $3.65 Million

Relief pitcher David Robertson signed a one-year deal with the Cubs today. Codi Heuer was placed on the 60-day IL to open a spot for him. (Meghan Montemurro on Twitter) The journeyman reliever is entering his 14th season with his fifth different team. He brings a career 2.93 ERA and 11.9 K/9 with him. However, in recent years, his numbers have become a bit more pedestrian. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Cubs bullpen. Rowan Wick is currently listed as the closer, but that situation should be extremely fluid depending on spring/early performance. Robertson will easily be the most experienced member of that group and may be relied upon for saves at some point.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO