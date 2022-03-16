ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Long covid could change the way researchers study chronic illness

By Rachel E. Gross, Lorraine Boissoneault
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the pandemic feels endless to most healthy people, that sentiment is dramatically magnified for people living with long covid. The suite of lingering symptoms can include debilitating fatigue, as well as lung, heart and neurological problems, and there are few treatments. Considering that as many as 40 percent of covid...

www.washingtonpost.com

WKRC

Long COVID: New study shows 3 symptoms likely to linger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A new study indicates the "long haul" for COVID-19 long-haulers may be a lot longer than previously thought. As the world learns more about the aftermath of COVID-19, new research shows there are three symptoms likely to linger. They include:. Sleep issues. Difficulty with concentration. Simple...
CINCINNATI, OH
CNET

Long COVID: What to Know About the Lingering Illness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Some people who've had COVID-19 have yet to feel like their old selves. They live with long COVID, a condition that includes a number of new or returning health problems that emerge well after an initial COVID-19 infection has ended. The symptoms range from mildly bothersome -- like fatigue, headaches and insomnia -- to more debilitating, including organ damage, blood clots, "brain fog" and problems with mental health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

COVID Can Leave Patients With Long-Lasting Heart Conditions, Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 can have long-lasting effects on the heart, even among people who weren’t hospitalized with the disease. A new study has identified a variety of different heart and vascular-related effects of coronavirus. Researchers in St. Louis looked at data on more than 150,000 patients in the VA system with COVID-19. They found that more than a month after infection, the patients were at higher risk of at least 20 cardiovascular-related complications including stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and blood clots. These conditions were seen among some patients who were never hospitalized during their acute illness, but the more severe the initial infection, the greater the risk. If you have had COVID-19 and are now experiencing shortness of breath, chest discomfort, fatigue, or other concerning symptoms, please have your doctor evaluate you for heart-related complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Long COVID study: Boston-area hospitals recruiting long haulers to understand long-term effects

Six Boston-area health care sites are recruiting hundreds of COVID-19 long haulers for a study on the virus’ long-term symptoms and how to recover from them. The six local sites — Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Tufts Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Cambridge Health Alliance and Massachusetts General Hospital — are seeking 909 participants over the next year for the Greater Boston COVID Recovery Cohort.
BOSTON, MA
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
TheConversationAU

Even mild COVID can cause brain shrinkage and affect mental function, new study shows

Most of what we know about how COVID can affect the brain has come from studies of severe infection. In people with severe COVID, inflammatory cells from outside the brain can enter brain tissue and spread inflammation. There may be changes to blood vessels. Brain cells can even have changes similar to those seen in people with Alzheimer’s disease. For the first time, a new study has investigated the effects of mild COVID (that is, infection that doesn’t lead to a hospital admission) on the brain. The findings may further explain some of the brain changes contributing to long COVID....
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD guideline, which is based on evidence and now open for feedback. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Scientists find a link between Alzheimer's disease and sleep patterns

US scientists have found evidence in mice that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease follow a circadian rhythm. Our circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that follows a 24-hour cycle. It controls everything from sleep, digestion, appetite and even immunity. Disruption to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

What to consider before using melatonin supplements for sleep

There has been a fivefold increase in U.S. adults taking melatonin supplements for sleep, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Naima Covassin, a researcher in Mayo Clinic's Cardiology Lab. Melatonin is a hormone in the body that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. And it's available as...
HEALTH
Health

Black Patients Are Less Likely to Receive a Timely Dementia Diagnosis, Despite Having the Highest Risk

The US has a history of racial disparities in healthcare, and dementia is no exception. Despite showing severe neuropsychiatric symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions, new research suggests Black patients are nearly 65 percent less likely to receive an Alzheimer's Disease Related Dementias (ADRD) diagnosis in their first medical visit compared to White patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC News

Lasting depression and anxiety can follow severe case of Covid

Feelings of depression and anxiety can last nearly a year and a half after a serious bout of Covid-19, according to a study released Monday. The research, published in The Lancet Public Health, is among the first to analyze long-term mental health repercussions following severe cases of Covid, which researchers described as being unable to get out of bed for at least a week.
MENTAL HEALTH

