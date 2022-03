MINNEAPOLIS & SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Today, Fast Company announced its annual list recognizing the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, and honored the partnership between Polaris (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, and Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, as one of the most innovative joint ventures. The annual list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies has been the definitive source for recognizing the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society since 2008.

