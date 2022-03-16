ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

 5 days ago
(AP)-Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices. DoorDash said it...

WHIO Dayton

DoorDash unveils ‘Gas Rewards’ program for drivers

SAN FRANCISCO — Food-delivery service DoorDash on Tuesday unveiled its “Gas Rewards” program to help its drivers offset surging fuel prices without passing the cost along to consumers. “Over the last few weeks, prices at the pump have increased all across the world, and for Dashers who...
CBS Sacramento

Consumers Brace For Record Milk Prices As Fuel Costs Surge

LODI (CBS13) — The price at the pump is hard to swallow for consumers who are looking at inflation combined with record-high gas prices due to the war in Ukraine. Groceries have risen 6.5 percent from last year across the board with milk near-record prices. Hank Van Exel milks 2,400 Holstein and Jersey cows three times a day — each cow produces on average 9 gallons of milk a day. The milk is stored in a 6,500-gallon drum and shipped out to a creamery. “Probably out of a gallon, are getting a $1.80 per gallon. The rest is all the chain,” he said. Record...
PCMag

Uber, Lyft Offset High Gas Prices With Temporary Surcharge

Ride hailing firms are implementing temporary fuel surcharges in an attempt to offset the cost of gas, which rose sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Beginning March 16 and lasting at least 60 days, Uber users will pay an extra $0.45 or $0.55 per car trip, and $0.35 or $0.45 for every Uber Eats order (depending on location). One hundred percent of those additional funds go directly into workers' pockets.
Panhandle Post

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing. The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are...
Panhandle Post

Berkshire's $11.6B Alleghany deal expands insurance business

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying the insurance company Alleghany in a deal valued at approximately $11.6 billion. The acquisition will expand Berkshire’s already considerable insurance holdings including brands like Geico auto insurance. Berkshire said Monday that it will pay $848.02 in cash for each outstanding share of...
KVIA ABC-7

Local farmers are feeling the pain as prices skyrocket on gas and fertilizer due to the Ukraine war

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Local farmers are worried this season might be their or their neighbor's last, as prices to produce products skyrocket due to the Ukraine war. In recent years farmers in the Borderland have been struggling - we've seen a severe drought and supply chain issues - and now it's getting even tougher The post Local farmers are feeling the pain as prices skyrocket on gas and fertilizer due to the Ukraine war appeared first on KVIA.
Sourcing Journal

‘Multiple’ Kohl’s Contenders Could Sweeten the Pot

Click here to read the full article. A bidding war could be ahead for the department store retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSpec Talk: Saks/Kohl's,Ted Baker/Sycamore, Burberry/Future?Kohl's List of Suitors Growing Longer by the DayStarboard Hurls 'Flawed' Accusations at HuntsmanBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
KIRO 7 Seattle

California grocery workers vote on strike authorization

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Thousands of southern and central California grocery workers started voting Monday on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. About 47,000 workers at hundreds of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores are eligible to vote this...
Wyoming News

Dept. of Corrections pandemic plan can be adapted to each facility

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections' COVID-19 pandemic plan can be adapted individually to each facility, depending upon the level of transmission of the virus at each operation. On Monday, WDOC announced what Director Daniel Shannon described as the department’s pandemic response plan. It "details pandemic management related activities based upon transmission rates in each facility or community in which WDOC operates," a news release said. Earlier this month,...
Panhandle Post

Berkshire Hathaway stock surpasses $500K, and keeps going

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway’s steady-as-she-goes investing has put the vast conglomerate in high places, or at least put the company's shares up there. Buying a single share of Berkshire’s class A stock will now set you back more than $500,000. The shares surpassed the half-million...
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

