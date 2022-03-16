Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf team

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Austin, Texas, say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large. However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

