Andrews County, TX

Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf team

 5 days ago
ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West...

Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Austin, Texas, say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large. However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

