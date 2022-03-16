ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Continue To Debate On Mayim Bialik’s Future On The Show

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2IEf_0eh2djUz00

Fans of the game show Jeopardy! are debating on Mayim Bialik’s future on the show and where it stands. It was recently reported that Bialik was considering taking up the hosting gig permanently, if given the opportunity, but fans aren’t so quick to jump on that boat with her.

Bialik had recently attended the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night, where she opened up about her future on the game show. She admitted that her time on the show is slowly coming to an end, but she would love to be the permanent host.

What will be Mayim Bialik’s future on ‘Jeopardy’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqIPr_0eh2djUz00
Mayim Bialik on ‘Jeopardy!’ / Sony Productions

“Could we see you permanently host?” Entertainment Tonight asked Bialik on the red carpet. “I would love that,” Mayim replied. “I like to say, [I’ve] lived season to season since [I was] about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully, I’ll know more before May 6.”

Bialik was originally part of the show’s roster of guest hosts for a while, before landing on former executive producer Mike Richards as host, who promptly lost the role after insensitive comments of his resurfaced online. This paved the way for former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings and Bialik to share hosting duties for the entirety of season 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLAec_0eh2djUz00
CALL ME KAT, Mayim Bialik, Salsa’, (Season 1, ep. 112, aired Mar. 18, 2021). photo: Lisa Rose / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

So, what are fans saying? Some are actually in favor of The Big Bang Theory alum hosting the show full-time and on a permanent basis. “Absolutely would love for her to host the show!” one person wrote on YouTube. “SHE HAS MY VOTE,” another added. On the other hand, there are tons of people who are hoping that Jennings will get the permanent hosting role. However, it’s likely that this won’t happen because he already has a job behind the scenes of the show as consulting producer.

This isn’t the first time that Bialik has spoken out about her love for the show. Back in September when the current season premiered, she spoke to Glamour about how much this opportunity meant to her, even though she already had a jam-packed schedule of her show Call Me Kat, her podcast called Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, etc.

“Having a full-time job [on Fox’s Call Me Kat] didn’t stop me from wanting it. But it really was after those two days [of filming my guest host episodes] that I realized I had never wanted anything more than that job,” she said at the time. “I’m not a person who leans deeply into intuition. I wish that I was. But this was a case where I intuitively felt something very special had happened for me in my life. From just those two days [taping episodes to air over two weeks]. I said to the crew, ‘I don’t want to leave. I really don’t want to leave.’”

She adds, “There’s no other job I would rather have. I love my sitcom work, I do. I love all the other things I do. I love the podcast. But I absolutely have never had a better job.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!

From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Star Amy Schneider Just Dropped Major News on Instagram and Fans Are Ecstatic

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider would like to formally introduce fans to her new fiancée, Genevieve Davis. Throughout her historic 40-game winning streak, Jeopardy! viewers got to know Amy well thanks to the anecdotes she shared with host Ken Jennings during her daily introductions. It was in this way that folks first heard about the Ohio native’s then-girlfriend and many have since become invested in their relationship on Twitter. After Amy’s run ended, she returned home to California and made significant life changes, including proposing to her partner.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Salary Is So Massive, and He Only Works 4 Days a Month

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune for the past 84 years (okay, more like 40 years), and thanks to parents and grandparents the world over being too lazy to turn off the TV after Jeopardy every night, viewership is still sky-high. And yep, our dude Pat is wildly rich as a result. Here’s what we know about what’s lurking in his bank account—which, by the way, is somewhat debated. The internet simply cannot agree on Pat Sajak’s wealth! Let’s get into it, but first, this GIF. (Sorry in advance.)
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Makes Exciting Career Announcement: 'It's Amazing'

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb just made an "amazing" career announcement. The long-time co-anchor announced during the Monday, March 7 episode of the NBC morning show that her podcast, Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb, will return for Season 2 later this month, with Kotb telling her co-stars, "We are pumped up. You guys, it's amazing."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy