Selma Blair Shares How She Manages MS During MS Awareness Month

Selma Blair gave fans an update on how she’s been doing during MS Awareness Month. Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2018 and has been sharing the ups and downs of dealing with the disease ever since.

Selma put together a video and shared it to Instagram to show an inside look at her experience dealing with MS. She shared videos of herself receiving treatments as well as modeling poses and time spent with her 10-year-old son Arthur.

Selma Blair shares a new video for MS Awareness Month

She captioned the video, “March is #MSAwareness month. May we all find the strength to persevere. @msassociation @mssocietyuk” While Selma shares a lot on social media, she also documented her experience through a documentary called Introducing, Selma Blair.

INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR, (aka INTRODUCING SELMA BLAIR), Selma Blair, 2021. © Discovery+ /Courtesy Everett Collection

She said about the documentary, “It was a really hard time in my life. People don’t say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of prove you’re not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like.”

While Selma had a long recovery from her treatments, she said that she is doing better these days. Her MS is in remission but she still experiences severe fatigue and other symptoms since the disease is not curable at this time. She added, “I’m working on it. Little by little, I can do all these things. I mean, I can’t say I could go running, but I can jog down to the mailbox if I were to practice a few times.”