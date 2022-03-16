ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selma Blair Shares How She Manages MS During MS Awareness Month

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx5C1_0eh2dDRr00

Selma Blair gave fans an update on how she’s been doing during MS Awareness Month. Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2018 and has been sharing the ups and downs of dealing with the disease ever since.

Selma put together a video and shared it to Instagram to show an inside look at her experience dealing with MS. She shared videos of herself receiving treatments as well as modeling poses and time spent with her 10-year-old son Arthur.

Selma Blair shares a new video for MS Awareness Month

She captioned the video, “March is #MSAwareness month. May we all find the strength to persevere. @msassociation @mssocietyuk” While Selma shares a lot on social media, she also documented her experience through a documentary called Introducing, Selma Blair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDoYT_0eh2dDRr00
INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR, (aka INTRODUCING SELMA BLAIR), Selma Blair, 2021. © Discovery+ /Courtesy Everett Collection

She said about the documentary, “It was a really hard time in my life. People don’t say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of prove you’re not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJYsL_0eh2dDRr00
INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR, (aka INTRODUCING SELMA BLAIR), Selma Blair, 2021. © Discovery+ /Courtesy Everett Collection

While Selma had a long recovery from her treatments, she said that she is doing better these days. Her MS is in remission but she still experiences severe fatigue and other symptoms since the disease is not curable at this time. She added, “I’m working on it. Little by little, I can do all these things. I mean, I can’t say I could go running, but I can jog down to the mailbox if I were to practice a few times.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Selma Blair claims boyfriend left her unconscious in attack over struggles with MS

Selma Blair has claimed that her boyfriend Ronald Carlson physically attacked her last month.The 49-year-old actor reportedly filed a restraining order on 25 February, three days after the alleged assault took place.As per court documents reviewed by People, Carlson was at Blair’s house returning a TV set after the actor had just finished a multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, leaving her feeling quite weak.The Legally Blonde star was diagnosed with MS in February 2018.As soon as Blair told Carlson she wasn’t feeling well, the actor alleged that her boyfriend started verbally abusing her by saying she’s “useless” and that he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status—So Sad!

Millions of viewers love tuning in to Good Morning America every day, largely thanks to the riveting presence and warm energy brought by anchor Robin Roberts, 61, the beloved broadcaster. Ever since they began their romance in 2005, Roberts’ fans have loved seeing her in a happy and loving relationship with her partner, massage therapist Amber Laign. Roberts frequently documents her personal life on her Instagram, from cute videos of the couple’s dog Lukas to shoutouts and words of wisdom.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis
SheKnows

‘A Terrible Tragedy’ Prompts Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan to Seek Help After Losing ‘These Two Beautiful Souls’

Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

America's Got Talent's 'Nightbirde' has died of cancer at 31. She left a beautiful final message.

Update: Jane Marczewski, the singer-songwriter who was given a 2% chance to live and who got even Simon Cowell teary-eyed with her "America's Got Talent" audition last summer, has died of cancer at age 31. Marczewski, who went by Nightbirde when she sang, had gained an enormous and devoted following with her beautiful voice, her raw vulnerability and her gratitude for every minute she was given. (Seriously, scroll down and watch her audition if you haven't seen it. It was incredible.)
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy