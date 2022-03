STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 14th annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day celebration honored Vietnam veterans Saturday afternoon at Tottenville High School in Huguenot. The celebration also included an inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, Staten Islander Gene DiGiacomo. The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize the outstanding veterans throughout New York state, who have gone above and beyond in both military and civilian life.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO