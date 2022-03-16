Bahrain Grand Prix: How to follow start of Formula 1 season on BBC radio and online

A BBC reporter started tearing up live on air after the news broke that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way back to the UK.British-Iranian Nazanin has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, and has finally been given her British passport back.She is now on her way back to the UK and will be returning with fellow British-Iranian detainee, Anoosheh Ashoori.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 - accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, which she denied.Her husband has been fighting tirelessly for her freedom.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe gets passport backJacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn’t own jeans or a t-shirt: ‘Why would I want to?’Watch Kyiv’s skyline live as Ukraine-Russia war continues

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO