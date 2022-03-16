ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bahrain Grand Prix: How to follow start of Formula 1 season on BBC radio and online

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last season's controversial end to the Formula 1 season it all starts again at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Both Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen went into the final race of an epic 2021 season locked together on 369.5 points - only the second time this...

www.bbc.com

Financial World

Lewis Hamilton single: love story ended with Camila Kendra

Lewis Hamilton is single again: the English driver has just left with the Dominican model Camila Kendra, to whom he was linked since last summer. The reasons for the rupture are unknown: rumors said that everything is linked to a difficult moment Lewis Hamilton went through in recent months, when rumors of his retirement from F1 spread.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel warns Lewis Hamilton over what to expect from Max Verstappen in 2022

Sebastian Vettel has warned Lewis Hamilton that he expects Max Verstappen to flourish as Formula One’s defending world champion.Hamilton and Red Bull driver Verstappen are set to renew their rivalry when the season fires up in Bahrain on Sunday.Verstappen 24, will line up on the grid as the reigning champion for the first time in his career after he beat Hamilton at last December’s hotly-disputed finale in Abu Dhabi.And Vettel, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, expects Verstappen to move to another level with title number one under his belt.“From what I remember, it...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Nico Hulkenberg will race the Bahrain GP this weekend

F1’s stand-in extraordinaire is back for more, this time replacing Sebastian Vettel after a positive Covid-19 test. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the season-opener in Bahrain this weekend, with his seat at Aston Martin filled by - you guessed it - the one and only Nico Hulkenberg.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Sebastian Vettel warns Lewis Hamilton that Max Verstappen will THRIVE as defending F1 champion this season... as he insists there is less pressure on the Red Bull driver's shoulders after his first world title

Sebastian Vettel has warned Lewis Hamilton that he expects Max Verstappen to flourish as Formula One's defending world champion. Hamilton and Red Bull driver Verstappen are set to renew their rivalry when the season fires up in Bahrain on Sunday. Verstappen 24, will line up on the grid as the...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice

The first day of practicing at the Bahrain Grand Prix is now over, but what an exciting day for F1 is has been. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been struggling all Friday, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Ferrari team have been dominating the time sheets. Charles Leclerc hits us with the first fastest […] The post F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Rules Changed After 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Lewis Hamilton Controversy

After the drama and investigation following 2021’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and its controversial ending, the FIA has changed the rules which had F1 fans up in arms as Max Verstappen took the title from Lewis Hamilton. Micheal Masi, the race director of the F1 last year, made the decision to restart the race after […] The post F1 News: Rules Changed After 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Lewis Hamilton Controversy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Hulkenberg replaces Vettel in Bahrain after positive COVID-19 test

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel has been forced out of the Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. Just 24 hours before practice begins for the F1 season opener, Aston Martin announced that Vettel would not be able to take part.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton explains new yellow helmet for 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton says he has changed the colour of his Formula 1 helmet as he wants to “show love for his beginnings”.Hamilton usually wears a black and purple helmet when racing for Mercedes but the 2022 season will see him in yellow. The British driver will be hoping the new campaign brings him more than a new helmet as he is targeting a record eighth world championship.“For this year’s helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings,” he tweeted. “As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Formula 1 2022: 'Extreme anxiousness and high excitement' before Bahrain GP

The Formula 1 cars that start the new season in Bahrain this weekend represent the biggest year-on-year change for 40 years - and possibly ever. Aerodynamicists in the F1 teams - such as myself - have been working on their designs on and off since 2019, and this weekend represents a time of extreme anxiousness and high excitement as we find out for the first time how well we have interpreted the new rules.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Sebastian Vettel to Miss F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 hasn’t even had its first race of the new year and already there has been a second driver change. After Kevin Magnussen replaced the ousted Nikita Mazepin at Haas, Nico Hulkenberg is back in a Formula 1 race seat, at the expense of Sebastian Vettel. That’s because the four-time World Champion returned a positive COVID-19 test in Bahrain on Thursday, ruling him out of the entire race weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton off the pace as F1 season gets underway in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton was only seventh in first practice for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as Pierre Gasly finished fastest.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine will not be a contender for victory.And, while the second session later on Friday will be more representative of the conditions for Saturday’s qualifying and the race – both of which take place at dusk – Hamilton might be alarmed by his apparent lack of pace.Hamilton finished 0.750 seconds adrift of AlphaTauri’s Gasly, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz second and third respectively.Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton agrees to donate £42,000 for failing to attend the FIA's prize-giving gala in Paris last December after he missed out on the World Championship to Max Verstappen in the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

It was confirmed by the FIA on Friday night that Lewis Hamilton has agreed to donate £42,000 (€50,000) for his failure to attend the governing body's prize-giving gala in Paris last December. Both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff skipped the ceremony in Paris five days after the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Build-up to Bahrain Grand Prix practice as Max Verstappen says F1 ‘does not need to heal’

The Formula 1 2022 season is here, it’s practice day ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix to open up the year’s racing. Max Verstappen is the defending champion after a thrilling finale to the 2021 F1 season with Lewis Hamilton gunning to dethrone the Dutch-Belgian driver and break the record to land his eighth world title. The controversy of Abu Dhabi simmers as we approach the first race of the year, while the new rules and regulations add a wildcard, with Ferrari and McLaren ready to compete with favourites Mercedes and Red Bull. All the talking has been...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen: Ferrari "very close" on pace at Bahrain GP

The defending F1 world champion topped second practice ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix by just 0.087s from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with his teammate Carlos Sainz slotting into third place to cap an impressive day for the Italian squad. With Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto confident it has closed the...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix preview: New season gets underway

After the long winter break, Formula One returns this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit. The 2022 season brings a new car design, a new driver lineup, and a new race in Miami. We were also set for a record 23 rounds this season, though this has been scaled back to 22 rounds due to the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
