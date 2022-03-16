Check out L.A. Dodger outfielder’s 4,513-square-foot estate, ‘the ultimate man cave’

It may seem like we spend a lot of time here at Unreal roaming the same few neighborhoods. La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar — lather, rinse, repeat. But that’s because we’re here to gawk at rich people’s houses, and by and large, those are the places toward which our wealthiest fellow San Diegans gravitate. As of this writing, there are 46 homes for sale in the county with an asking price topping $10 million, and 33 of those are concentrated in the three primary ZIP codes for the aforementioned cities. So this week, we’re headed back up I-5, to where the turf meets the surf, for a peek at 1616 Camino Del Mar, a 5295-square-foot ocean view estate, set on just under a half-acre, that was originally built in 1982.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO