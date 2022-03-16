ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton Berrios connects with fan who tweeted at Jets to re-sign him for 78 straight days

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
New Jersey resident Christa Levitas, a big Jets fan, wanted her favorite team to bring back wide receiver and kick returner Braxton Berrios in the worst way.

Like, really wanted Berrios back in New York. To the point where she tweeted at the Jets for 78 straight days pleading to make sure Berrios didn’t sign elsewhere.

So, after signing his two-year deal with Gang Green, Berrios knew exactly who to call.

“The woman, the myth, the legend,” Berrios said when the two connected over FaceTime.

“I saw every one,” Berrios said of Levitas’ daily tweets. “I did…sadly, I couldn’t interact, but once it got done...I said ‘Mom, please find her so I can tweet at her right now.’

“After I called my parents, that was the first thing I did. So I appreciate that as a fan. And it worked.”

The Jets documented the call, and Levitas said afterwards that a Berrios jersey was her next purchase. But she had been investing in Berrios as a Jet back in January.

“You want to talk about making habits,” Berrios said. “She committed and did it.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAN Sports Radio

