Senate vote makes Shalanda Young first Black woman to lead White House budget office

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Shalanda Young as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, making her the...

Senate confirms Shalanda Young as Biden's OMB director in historic vote

The Senate made history Tuesday by confirming the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Shalanda Young, who has been serving as the acting OMB director, will become the official director after a 61 to 36 vote in the Senate Tuesday afternoon. Her bipartisan confirmation will solidify Young's place as President Biden's Cabinet official and top aide on his government spending and regulation priorities.
Two votes to keep government funded in the House. Caucus retreats for both House and Senate lawmakers. Pelosi and McCarthypressers.

Omnibus *almost* ready to go: The House released bill text of the fiscal 2022 bill that would fund the government until October with $1.5 trillion, including nearly $14 billion in aid for Ukraine. But it isn't heading to the president's desk anytime soon — there's simply not enough time for the Senate to properly consider the bill and meet the Friday midnight deadline. So the House is rolling out yet another continuing resolution that will fund the government through March 15, giving lawmakers enough time to deal with the bigger bill.
Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
McConnell calls on White House to replace Fed nominee Raskin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on the White House on Tuesday to replace Sarah Bloom Raskin with a different nominee to become the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator. "President Biden's selection wildly – wildly – missed the mark. It's past time the White House admit their...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
President Biden's Supreme Court nominee meets with senators on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson held her first meetings on Capitol Hill on Thursday, ahead of confirmation hearings. Democrats in Washington said they believe President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will garner some Republican support. One of the senators she met with was Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who...
U.S. Senate Republicans split over 'Rescue America' plan

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The top Senate Republican and the architect of the party caucus's campaign strategy were at odds on Tuesday over a controversial legislative plan intended to tell voters what to expect if Republicans capture control of the chamber in the November midterm elections. The 11-point "Rescue...
