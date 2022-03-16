Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Record high gas prices are the latest obstacle for millions of U.S. employees facing a costlier commute as they return to the workplace amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases. Fuel costs have jumped more than 20% in the past two weeks alone and are up a whopping 50% from a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Prices at the pump have surged as overall inflation soars to its highest level in 40 years, adding to the financial strain, and as employers summon people back after more than two years of toiling from home during the pandemic.

