New Website Aims to Connect Tourists with Businesses

Clay County High School graduate Adam J. Auxier has come up with a website to help potential tourists find businesses along the up-and-growing Elk River Trail. As a kid Adam grew up in Indore, and after graduating from high school he joined the Marine Corps and served eight years. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan where he was a combat aircrew member onboard a CH-53E. He ran a successful business in Los Angeles prior to returning home to Ivydale.

After witnessing the growth of the communities in recent years, Adam wondered how a potential tourist is able to locate and patron area businesses. Some businesses can’t afford expensive advertising, and others are trying to run a business while raising a family and are busy with everyday life. Facebook posts are only seen by so many, and a potential tourist isn’t going to scroll through Facebook in order to plan their next visit. That is where the website www.trailtheelkriver.com comes into play.

The goal of this new website is to offer a beautiful and convenient connection between tourists and businesses. The website was designed with simplicity in mind, yet doesn’t lack on pleasantry. It is worded in a way that he hopes makes the information shareable, while the map is created so no one gets lost. Take a screenshot and you’ll have a copy of the main roads for tourist travel.

The funds gathered from this site will be compiled and used for large advertising such as radio ads, magazine ads, local advertising, and newspaper ads in surrounding counties. Auxier is always open to new ideas.

“One thing I’ve always done is take care of my people. I’ve invested a lot into something I know can assist you and your growth,” he said.

You can contact Adam by emailing TrailTheElkRiver@gmail.com with questions or advertisement requests.