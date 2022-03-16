ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

New Website Aims to Connect Tourists with Businesses

By Name
Clay Free Press
Clay Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPuKD_0eh2ZdPd00

Clay County High School graduate Adam J. Auxier has come up with a website to help potential tourists find businesses along the up-and-growing Elk River Trail. As a kid Adam grew up in Indore, and after graduating from high school he joined the Marine Corps and served eight years. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan where he was a combat aircrew member onboard a CH-53E. He ran a successful business in Los Angeles prior to returning home to Ivydale.

After witnessing the growth of the communities in recent years, Adam wondered how a potential tourist is able to locate and patron area businesses. Some businesses can’t afford expensive advertising, and others are trying to run a business while raising a family and are busy with everyday life. Facebook posts are only seen by so many, and a potential tourist isn’t going to scroll through Facebook in order to plan their next visit. That is where the website www.trailtheelkriver.com comes into play.

The goal of this new website is to offer a beautiful and convenient connection between tourists and businesses. The website was designed with simplicity in mind, yet doesn’t lack on pleasantry. It is worded in a way that he hopes makes the information shareable, while the map is created so no one gets lost. Take a screenshot and you’ll have a copy of the main roads for tourist travel.

The funds gathered from this site will be compiled and used for large advertising such as radio ads, magazine ads, local advertising, and newspaper ads in surrounding counties. Auxier is always open to new ideas.

“One thing I’ve always done is take care of my people. I’ve invested a lot into something I know can assist you and your growth,” he said.

You can contact Adam by emailing TrailTheElkRiver@gmail.com with questions or advertisement requests.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

7 Ways to Improve Your Small-Business Website

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Nearly 1 in 2 people who visit your website will look at only one page before leaving, according to the 2021 Digital Experience Benchmark report from Contentsquare, an analytics platform. Making the split-second decision to bounce from one website to another is easy — figuring out how to keep consumers’ attention isn’t so simple.
SMALL BUSINESS
New Britain Herald

New Britain launches new website

NEW BRITAIN – The city of New Britain has launched a new updated website which allows residents to find news and information about city events and departments. The website allows for a more functional system for residents. The site includes information on the city departments, boards and commission meetings, links to the city’s social media accounts and an updated news and events section. In an interview with the Herald, Mayor Erin Stewart said the goal was to provide residents with a platform that provides relevant and timely information.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ivydale, WV
County
Clay County, WV
City
Indore, WV
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Distractify

TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Advertising#Clay County High School#The Marine Corps
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...
U.S. POLITICS
Footwear News

Kicks Crew Secures $6 Million in New Funding as It Aims to Grow US Business

Click here to read the full article. Kicks Crew has secured a new round of financing. The sneaker and apparel e-commerce platform said on Wednesday that it has closed $6 million in Series A funding led by Gobi Partners, Pacific Century Group, and Complex China. According to Kicks Crew founders Ross Adrian Yip and Johnny Mak, this new capital will be funneled into growing the company’s market share in the U.S. “We will be investing heavily into technology and recruiting top talent to join our product and engineering teams,” they told FN. “We also recognize the need for us to be known...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Iraq
PC Gamer

Russian warehouse heist of $38,000 in GPUs ends badly for thieves

Three workers at Wildberries, a Russian online retailer, gingerly made off with nearly $38,000 worth of Geforce RTX 3070 Ti video cards from one of its warehouses, according to Mash via videocardz. The trio was later apprehended after a pawn shop owner suspected that the goods they were trying to unload were stolen and called the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
WLKY.com

New Zealand set to reopen borders to international tourists

After more than two years, New Zealand will reopen its borders to Australians starting April 12, and to international tourists from visa-waiver countries from May 1, the government announced on Wednesday, March 16. The move is part of efforts to accelerate economic recovery, according to a statement from Prime Minister...
JAPAN
insideedition.com

Hundreds of Donated Bulletproof Vests Meant for Ukraine Soldiers Stolen in New York

Hundreds of bulletproof vests intended to be sent to Ukraine were stolen from New York. Community members rallied to sew many of these vests by hand, attempting to support Ukrainians in any way they could. Each of the vests made came from donated materials, either through gifted fabrics and thread...
Clay Free Press

Clay Free Press

Clay County, WV
43
Followers
32
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Delivering quality news to Clay County WV

 https://claycountyfreepress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy