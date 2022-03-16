ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Everything you need on your spring cleaning checklist

By Ashley Dill
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the snow melts and the flowers begin to bloom, now is the perfect time to refresh your home with a room-by-room deep clean. Cleaning your home from top to bottom may never become effortless, but you can make the project more manageable with good products. But before you...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
99.9 KTDY

Make Your Stainless Steel Shine – You Only Need Two Things

Stainless steel is anything but if you ask me. The "stainless" to the steel is the same as the "non-stick" to the frying pan. For the most part, it's true but I've got enough smudges on my fridge and scraped enough eggs off my pan to know there were "creative licenses" taken when they named these products.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floor Cleaning#Spring Cleaning#Cleaning Products#Checklist#Everything You Need#Dry#Ezpro#Cleaning High Ceiling Fan#Interior Roof#Cobweb#Shower#Your Cordless Drill
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

12 Dollar Tree Organization Hacks That Just Make Sense

The organization pros on Pinterest inspired us to come up with ideas of our own. Here are the best Dollar Tree hacks to help spruce up your living space!. We’ve all seen the super satisfying home organization TikToks. It’s impossible not to, right? Well, if you’re looking to tidy up your pantry, Dollar Tree is the spot to be. Peruse a selection of colorful bins and boxes to stash your bulk Amazon snacks and pantry staples. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to snag a few chalkboard labels.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
yankodesign.com

These prefabricated homes are built to provide deployable shelter in the wake of natural disaster

A-Fold’s line of prefabricated homes come in two models and are designed to provide earthquake relief as well as to withstand a natural disaster. Ranging from disused shipping containers to DIY flat-pack houses, prefabricated homes provide an efficient way of building houses without losing the distinct charm of traditionally built homes. Designed in response to events like natural disasters, prefabricated homes can be built offsite and then transported without impacting the environment around them.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Check Out Reese Witherspoon’s Airy Blue-Gray Kitchen Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When she’s not posting about her favorite books or taking part in the latest TikTok trend, Reese Witherspoon loves to show off her gorgeous home on Instagram. Earlier this month in a snap toasting to the end of dry January with her twin daughter, Ava Phillippe, the pair posed in Witherspoon’s bright and airy kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
148K+
Followers
61K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy