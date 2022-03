Nowhere beats The Lanesborough when it comes to four posters and the hotel's signature smoky afternoon tea so delicately flavoured with rose petals. Standing in the hand-painted trompe-l’oeil walls of The Lanesborough’s Great Hall is straight from a Bridgerton set. You can't help but relish the supreme glamour of this lynchpin of the Belgravia scene. Originally built for the 2nd Viscount Lanesborough as his London residence, this landmark Hyde Park Corner hotel is resplendent in Regency-style where flames flicker in fireplaces, crystal chandeliers twinkle and silver pots of tea are served in the drawing room.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO