As we navigate the Great Resignation, a larger conversation about gender bias across workplace settings of all kinds is taking place, and the result is alarming. The Me Too Movement pulled the curtain back on how women have been harassed, bullied, manipulated and mistreated by men in the entertainment industry and ushered in a new era of transparency accountability. Now, as we navigate the Great Resignation, a larger conversation about gender bias across workplace settings of all kinds is taking place, and the result is alarming.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO