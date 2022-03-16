Recognizing gender pay gap on 'National Equal Pay Day'

On March 1, 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau released the most current map of the gender pay gap in all 51 states (including Puerto Rico.) Unfortunately, the census numbers for Utah were not surprising, but they were demoralizing. The current statistics show that the Beehive state is falling embarrassingly short, with employers paying women just $.70 for every dollar paid to a man in the same position. Utah ranks 2nd to last for equal pay, with Wyoming being the worst offender by paying women $.64 on the dollar.
