ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

How scammers try to swindle people making travel plans

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Id329_0eh2Y3oD00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – With springtime approaching, plenty of people are planning vacations and other types of trips. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers will often target people looking for online deals or last-minute travelers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network , consumers lost a total of $95.3 million to travel, vacation, and timeshare scams in 2021. Of those reporting travel scams, 24% lost money, with a median loss of $1,112.

When will higher jet fuel prices hit your travel plans?

The BBB says every consumer planning to take a trip should be aware of the common vacation scams listed below:

  • “Free” vacation scams: Consumers may receive phone calls, texts, or emails offering “free” vacations. However, when a vacation is advertised as “free,” that doesn’t necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost.
  • Airline scams: Scammers can pay to advertise their fake phone numbers and spoofed websites to look like the real company. Scammers can also call the consumer, saying there’s been a sudden price increase or another charge and that the consumer needs to pay the difference.
  • Hotel scams: Travelers who have checked into a hotel may receive calls from the “front desk,” who claims that the travelers’ payment didn’t go through correctly. The scammer will then try to get the victim’s credit card information over the phone.
  • Rental property and car scams: Websites can host fake listings for rental properties that scammers don’t own or that don’t exist. Con artists can also impersonate rental car company sites and phone numbers.
  • Wi-Fi “skimming”: Hackers set up free, unlocked Wi-Fi spots for unsuspecting travelers, but when the travelers log in, hackers are able to access their devices.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: Gas Price Struggles

However, here are some simple tips to avoid the afore-mentioned scams and others like them when traveling:

  • Research and verify the businesses and companies beforehand.
  • Read any contract and its fine print.
  • If the business or company calls you, hang up and call the official customer service number.
  • Never give out your card information or bank details over an unsolicited phone call.
  • Do not wire money, use a prepaid card, or use gift cards.
  • Watch out for add-on and undisclosed fees.
  • Set up personal, secure Wi-Fi hotspots.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Kroger offers new way to help customers save at the pump

(WBTW) — Kroger will offer a new way for customers save money at the gas pumps with a special promotion for the next week. According to a news release, from now through Tuesday, March 22, customers can earn 4x fuel points on gift card purchases. Some gift cards, including Kroger gift cards, are not included. […]
ECONOMY
WFXR

AARP offers free money management tools amid inflation

(WFXR) — Between groceries and gas, prices are skyrocketing everywhere you look. An AARP survey shows 78 percent of workers age 30 and older are worried about prices rising more quickly than their income. Mary Liz Burns, a communications strategy director at AARP, joined “WFXR News at Noon” to offer some help with how to […]
BUSINESS
WFXR

VA expert discusses impact of alcohol on teeth

(WFXR) — Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday known for drinking beer, eating corned beef and cabbage, and making everything green! However, something you don’t want to turn green, no matter the day, is your teeth. Jeremy Butterfield from Delta Dental of Virginia stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to speak with Amanda Kenney […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Church makes huge food donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning, Feeding Southwest Virginia was set to receive the first of two truckloads of food in Salem from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The organization says this donation of food — including canned beans, soups, pasta, and other non-perishable products — comes at a time when […]
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
WFXR

Gov. Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced his proposal for a gas tax holiday across Virginia. Gov. Youngkin’s proposal would suspend the 26.2 cents per gallon gas tax for three months. The diesel gas tax would also be suspended, under Youngkin’s proposal, which is currently 27 cents. His proposal includes using over $437 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Martinsville principal warns of Snapchat challenge

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A message posted Wednesday on Martinsville City Public Schools’ Facebook page warns students and parents of a Snapchat challenge encouraging students to fight. In the Facebook post, Martinsville High School Principal Ajamu Dixon said, “This is particularly concerning because the safety and well-being of our students are at stake all because […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#The Travelers#Swindle#Consumer Sentinel Network#Bbb
WFXR

Floyd Co. hemp company shares concerns about new cannabis regulation bill

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Efforts to crack down on substances similar to marijuana could have unintended consequences for hemp stores around the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 591 aims to expand the definition of marijuana to include Delta-8. This bill was originally meant to protect children — since kids were reportedly hospitalized after accidentally eating cannabis […]
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. is cracking down on ‘skill games’

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pittsylvania County is cracking down on ‘skill games’. In recent months, the machines have appeared at convenience stores and game rooms all across the county. Pittsylvania County leaders warn operators the machines fall under the definition of illegal gambling devices under Virginia State Code. Any skill game operators who do […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Roanoke expert discusses cyber security tips to keep online data safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – We seldom realize it, but cyber security is threatened every day, according to Ken Nevers, CEO of Red Sea Information Security, a Roanoke-based cyber security company. “Every day China is hitting us,” explained Nevers. “Every day Russia is hitting us. Every day, there is threat groups in every country, so these […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

How hunting and fishing can offset rising grocery bills

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grocery prices, especially meat prices, are skyrocketing. The cost of putting meat, fish, and poultry on the table has risen nearly 20% in the past year. This may have some asking if hunting and fishing can help offset the skyrocketing cost of food. The short answer is yes, but there’s a […]
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WFXR

Power restored to thousands in Pittsylvania Co.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m. (3/17/22): More than 12 hours after an outage was reported in Pittsylvania County, leaving nearly 2,500 customers without power, Danville Utilities says service has been restored to all of these customers. — DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly 2,500 customers are currently without power in Pittsylvania County. According to Danville Utilities’ outage map, […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

DMV: Plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

RICHMOND (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police want people to plan ahead and be safe during their St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The DMV reported last year between March 16 and March 21, there were 128 alcohol-related crashes, 69 injuries, and four preventable deaths across the Commonwealth. “Never rely […]
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

AeroFarms holding 2-day hiring event in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms, the world’s largest vertical indoor farm facility based in Southside, is looking to hire more than 100 people during a two-day hiring event in Danville this week. The event is being held at the Institute of Advanced Learning on Slayton Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Protecting yourself from credit card theft, bank fraud

(WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after credit/debit cards were stolen in two central Virginia counties and then used in Lynchburg on Sunday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect(s) spent nearly $10,000 at Lynchburg stores within minutes of the cards being stolen from a vehicle on Sunday, March 6. Meanwhile, the Campbell County Sheriff’s […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

WFXR

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy