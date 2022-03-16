How scammers try to swindle people making travel plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – With springtime approaching, plenty of people are planning vacations and other types of trips. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers will often target people looking for online deals or last-minute travelers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network , consumers lost a total of $95.3 million to travel, vacation, and timeshare scams in 2021. Of those reporting travel scams, 24% lost money, with a median loss of $1,112.

The BBB says every consumer planning to take a trip should be aware of the common vacation scams listed below:

“Free” vacation scams: Consumers may receive phone calls, texts, or emails offering “free” vacations. However, when a vacation is advertised as “free,” that doesn’t necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost.

Consumers may receive phone calls, texts, or emails offering “free” vacations. However, when a vacation is advertised as “free,” that doesn’t necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost. Airline scams: Scammers can pay to advertise their fake phone numbers and spoofed websites to look like the real company. Scammers can also call the consumer, saying there’s been a sudden price increase or another charge and that the consumer needs to pay the difference.

Scammers can pay to advertise their fake phone numbers and spoofed websites to look like the real company. Scammers can also call the consumer, saying there’s been a sudden price increase or another charge and that the consumer needs to pay the difference. Hotel scams: Travelers who have checked into a hotel may receive calls from the “front desk,” who claims that the travelers’ payment didn’t go through correctly. The scammer will then try to get the victim’s credit card information over the phone.

Travelers who have checked into a hotel may receive calls from the “front desk,” who claims that the travelers’ payment didn’t go through correctly. The scammer will then try to get the victim’s credit card information over the phone. Rental property and car scams: Websites can host fake listings for rental properties that scammers don’t own or that don’t exist. Con artists can also impersonate rental car company sites and phone numbers.

Websites can host fake listings for rental properties that scammers don’t own or that don’t exist. Con artists can also impersonate rental car company sites and phone numbers. Wi-Fi “skimming”: Hackers set up free, unlocked Wi-Fi spots for unsuspecting travelers, but when the travelers log in, hackers are able to access their devices.

However, here are some simple tips to avoid the afore-mentioned scams and others like them when traveling:

Research and verify the businesses and companies beforehand.

Read any contract and its fine print.

If the business or company calls you, hang up and call the official customer service number.

Never give out your card information or bank details over an unsolicited phone call.

Do not wire money, use a prepaid card, or use gift cards.

Watch out for add-on and undisclosed fees.

Set up personal, secure Wi-Fi hotspots.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.