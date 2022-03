The benefits of wireless charging are numerous. This method of powering devices does not need to be plugged in to charge. It is much more convenient to leave your phone charging while using it. It is also much easier to pick up your phone without having to worry about the cable and the outlet. Another benefit is that the devices can be charged anywhere. This means that you can place wireless chargers in restaurants, airports, trains, planes, and other places where you often use your phone.

