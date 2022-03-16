4A boys hoops releases all-conference teams

The 4A southeast Idaho all-conference teams are out.

At the top is Pocatello sophomore guard Julian Bowie, who earned player of the year honors, and Thunder coach Joe Green, who led the team to its first state tournament berth since 2009.

Here are the full lists.

Coach of the year: Joe Green

Player of the year: Julian Bowie, Pocatello

First team

Isiah Harwell, Century

Bruin Fleischmann, Century

Ryan Payne, Pocatello

Brecker Knapp, Preston

Druw Jones, Preston

Second team

Jordan Lee, Century

Luke Panttaja, Century

Cam Hobbs, Preston

Tyler Lindhardt, Preston

Matthew Christensen, Pocatello

Kade Jensen, Pocatello

Honorable mention

Nash Harding, Century

Elias Blackhawk, Century

Kesler Vaughan, Pocatello

Krue Hales, Jr. Pocatello

Steven Roberts, Preston

Will Hamblin, Preston