4A boys hoops releases all-conference teams
The 4A southeast Idaho all-conference teams are out.
At the top is Pocatello sophomore guard Julian Bowie, who earned player of the year honors, and Thunder coach Joe Green, who led the team to its first state tournament berth since 2009.
Here are the full lists.
Coach of the year: Joe Green
Player of the year: Julian Bowie, Pocatello
First team
Isiah Harwell, Century
Bruin Fleischmann, Century
Ryan Payne, Pocatello
Brecker Knapp, Preston
Druw Jones, Preston
Second team
Jordan Lee, Century
Luke Panttaja, Century
Cam Hobbs, Preston
Tyler Lindhardt, Preston
Matthew Christensen, Pocatello
Kade Jensen, Pocatello
Honorable mention
Nash Harding, Century
Elias Blackhawk, Century
Kesler Vaughan, Pocatello
Krue Hales, Jr. Pocatello
Steven Roberts, Preston
Will Hamblin, Preston
Comments / 1