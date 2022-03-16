ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago businessman, former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson To donate $200K in free gas Thursday

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crz2F_0eh2XULY00

CHICAGO (CBS) – As gas prices rise, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is helping by donating $200,000 in gas at select locations on Thursday.

The giveaway comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Starting at 7 a.m., each customer at 10 different locations will receive $50 in gas until the $200,000 is exhausted.  Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim will lower their prices in order to serve more people.

"The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Dr. Wilson said in a release.

Here is the list of participating locations:

·       Amstar - 368 E Garfield Blvd

·       Citgo - 9155 S Stony Island

·       Marathon - 1839 E 95th Street

·       Citgo - 1345 N Pulaski

·       Gulf - 9901 S Halsted St

·       Mobil - 2800 S Kedzie Ave

·       Amoco - 7201 N Clark St

·       BP - 4359 N Pulaski Rd

·       Marathon - 340 Sacramento Blvd

·       Falcon - 43 North Homan

Comments / 37

rose bloom
2d ago

stop voting for democrats in the alternative if you have no choice, vote a new democrat. this is not to be a lifetime job. these politicians get accustomed to the good and easy life.

Reply(9)
14
rtype00
2d ago

So much political hatred without giving this man his prooper respect for actually doing something for someone besides himself. Show me a GOP that is doing the same thing, you can't. Give him his respect.

Reply(2)
7
frank mole
2d ago

One percent Willie. He runs for office and gets one percent but he is a generous and kind man. BIG HEART.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: Unmetered Chicago homes may also have dangerous lead in water; replacement is dragging

CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting Hosed, the CBS 2 Investigators' three-year exposé on Chicago's broken water billing system, has proven to be double-pronged. That is because hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans with unmetered accounts pay inflated bills – and you can't get a meter for a fair bill until you get a non-lead service line. But the City still has 387,096 lead lines feeding homes potentially dangerous water – and as we uncovered, has done little to replace them. Achieving a fair bill, therefore, has become almost impossible – it would be like playing basketball one-on-two. Imagine Dan Wasserman taking on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot meets with NYC Mayor Adams in search of solutions to crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overall crime in Chicago is up 34 percent so far this year – in particular with motor vehicle thefts, an issue we've been covering for months, up 44 percent. Robberies - another crime we've been monitoring – are up 10 percent. On Friday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a search for solutions. Mayor Adams was inaugurated on New Year's Day. He is a former Brooklyn Borough president, New York State senator, and New York City police officer. Friday marked his first visit to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side church giving away free gas Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Didn't get a chance to fill up your tank at Thursday's gas giveaway? There's another chance for you to fill up your tank for free in Chicago, but this time a South Side church is footing the bill.Thursday we saw huge lines of cars and a little bit of chaos when businessman Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 of gas at ten stations across the city.Now, New Life Covenant Church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood wants to help those in their community. Instead of fuel for the soul, Senior Pastor John Hannah asked his congregation to help 200...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadline for aldermen to approve a new ward map is May

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago alderman have until May to agree on a new ward map or voters may get to decide.Members from the Chicago Black Caucus and the Latino Caucus remain deadlocked on the new boundaries. It'll be the first time in 30 years new boundaries would be set.They need eight more votes to avert a referendum in June. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Pulaski, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County announces finalists for new county flag design

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County has announced the finalists for a new flag – all designed by high school students. A plan for a new flag for the county was announced back in December 2019, in celebration of the coming bicentennial anniversary of Cook County in 2031. The finalists include: • "Freedom," by Jamie Fregoso. The flag features white for transparency, blue for the waters of Lake Michigan and the county's rivers, green for nature and parks, and yellow for the sun and peace. • "Harmony," by Alex Tomy. The flag represents peace and unity – with blue for "the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves bust through security shutters to burglarize stores in Tri-Taylor, Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves was caught on camera stealing armfuls of clothing and shoes from a business on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, retail theft in Chicago has left many business owners are now very frustrated. The owner of the Flee Club consignment store at 2221 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor is especially unhappy, as he has now been hit four times. In the latest burglary, the thieves were not satisfied just targeting the main sales area upstairs. They went to the basement and stole shoes in boxes from racks. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Streets around Grant Park closed for this weekend's Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Spring, as well as the running season, kicks off this weekend with the return of the Shamrock Shuffle.Some streets around Grant Park are already closed as crews set up for Sunday's 8K race.The race is back offline after last year's event was held virtually due to the pandemic -- runners are back on an actual course.If you're planning on driving downtown be prepared for some delays.Expect closures along Balbo from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting tomorrow and rolling closures along the course Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA, Pace, and Metra honor drivers, operators For "Transit Driver Appreciation Day"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA, Metra, and Pace want to thank bus drivers and train operators for being heroes to the city during the pandemic. The CTA created this superhero video to encourage riders to show a little appreciation for the people who get them where they need to be.Show your favorite driver or worker that you're thankful for their service with a simple hello and thank you as you get on the bus for "Transit Driver Appreciation Day."You can post on social media or call the transit agency to praise a worker. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russian
CBS Chicago

'I see nothing but opportunity and a blank canvas'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana man has made his dream of revitalizing his hometown into a reality.He's not only renovating homes, but commercial real estate, too. One of his buildings will soon be the first of its kind in Gary. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei tells us more about how his hard work will transform the community. With his roots in Gary, Indiana, Cory Armand wants nothing more than to make his community better."When I see the properties, most people see an obstacle because of its being left vacant and torn apart," Armand said. "But I see nothing but opportunity and a...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

U.S. DOL OIG: $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For two years, we have been Working for Chicago - advocating for the thousands of you who have been victims of unemployment fraud here in Illinois. Now, U.S. Department of Labor Inspector General Larry Turner says he believes as much as $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be linked to fraud. "Instead of a thorough examination of an applicant's eligibility, many programs substituted this requirement with quicker self-reported information, which contributed to funds mistakenly being sent to deceased individuals; ineligible applicants, for fraudulent criminal schemes," U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Gary...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aldermen challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccine mandate see latest bid fall short

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 11 Chicago aldermen demanded a special City Council meeting to discuss another option for the mayor's vaccine mandate for city workers, but that meeting lasted less than three minutes, after they couldn't get enough of their colleagues to show up to establish a quorum.As expected, Mayor Lori Lightfoot herself was a no-show for the meeting, after calling the effort a "stunt" and saying she would not cancel a previously planned trip out of town.In her absence, critics of the mayor had wanted to use the meeting to push back against her requirement for all...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy