Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized. However, AI’s applications in health sciences education need to be explored further. To better understand advances in research and applications of AI as a part of the education of health sciences students, we conducted a comprehensive...

