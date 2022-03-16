ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVERYBODY has an opinion on Daylight Saving Time

By Jason Newton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaylight Saving Time is having its day...and EVERYBODY has an opinion. Jason,...

Some Things You Might Not Know about Daylight Saving Time

We've been doing it, in one form or another, in the United States for more than 100 years. And this weekend, we're doing it again when we 'spring forward' to Daylight Saving Time (DST), early Sunday (March 13) morning, as 2:00 AM instantly becomes 3:00 AM. So how much do...
Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

(NEXSTAR) – A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent in the U.S. cleared the Senate Tuesday and now heads to the House of Representatives. The Sunshine Protection Act would need to be approved by the House and then signed into law by President Joe Biden before it became official. Even then, it wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, to allow airlines and other industries to prepare, reports Reuters.
What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.
Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
ARIZONA STATE
Poll: Should Louisiana Go to Daylight Saving Time All the Time?

When's the last time you saw Republican and Democrat politicians, at a national level, reach across the aisle and agree on anything? As divided as America seems to be there is one movement that has legislators from both parties lining up and demanding its elimination. And what is this poison that so infects our way of life that it must be eliminated as soon as possible?
