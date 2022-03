Jury trials are set to begin in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court again in March after being suspended in January in response to an increase in COVID cases due to the omicron variant — the latest in a series of suspensions since the start of the pandemic that have nearly halted criminal trials completely. And with a large number of delayed cases due to the pandemic, attorneys and court officials have set an ambitious — and possibly unrealistic — trial schedule for next month.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO