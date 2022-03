Click here to read the full article. The Bachelor‘s Clayton loves all three of his final women, of course — but which one does he love the most? As Tuesday’s season finale begins, he has managed to get back in the good graces of Gabby and Rachel, even after last night’s “rose ceremony from hell,” where they found out he was in love with both of them and was “intimate” with both of them, too. But that’s not enough for him: He still can’t stop thinking about Susie, who walked out on him after hearing what he did with the other two....

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO