San Antonio couples rushing to the altar 2-years after pandemic

Bride and groom stock photo (Hreni/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Love is in the air in San Antonio. People are putting a ring on it this springtime and wedding venues and businesses across the Alamo City are seeing an increase in bookings and appointments. Some of them are already full for 2022 and scheduling well into 2023, but that doesn’t mean your happily ever after is not within reach.

According to a new survey by The Knot, a wedding planning site, there will be more weddings in the United States in 2022 than any other year since 1984. The site estimates about 2.6 million weddings will take place this year, an increase in ceremonies that follows a record number of cancellations , postponements, elopements, and a lot of virtual nuptials over the past two years.

Choosing the right venue is a big first step in wedding planning. Couples have to consider venue capacity, driving distance, budget and availability. San Antonio is full of picturesque spots to create lasting memories for you and your guests.

McNay Art Museum wedding venue outdoor fountain (Courtesy, McNay Art Museum)

“Spring is indeed always busy for us here at the McNay. We have seen a huge uptick in inquiries over the last six months, and are booking into 2023 already, " said McNay’s head of communications and marketing, Rachel Trevino.

It’s a stark contrast from the beginning of the pandemic when bookings came to an abrupt stop. We are told most couples postponed their event in 2020, which became “the most financially stricken year for McNay in terms of wedding rentals.”

Event rental coordinator Monica Rangel says it wasn’t until late 2021 when celebrations began to pick-up and couples found themselves scrambling to once again plan their magical day. Fast forward to 2022, and the McNay has seen a steady amount of wedding traffic for the usual wedding season of March through May.

McNay Art Museum wedding venue (Prislovsky Photography) (Courtesy, McNay Art Museum/Daniel Prislovsky)

“As of right now, we feel we're at a former normal (pre-pandemic) of business when it comes to contracting couples and filling the calendar for upcoming busy seasons. Couples do feel comfortable in a gathering environment and tend to keep their gatherings at less than 200 attendees.”

Couples can still book at the McNay for 2022.

Another popular wedding venue in San Antonio that's seeing an increase in bookings is The Gardens at West Green. The venue specializes in small, outdoor garden weddings located in a peaceful and serene area of town with centurion oaks and natural vegetation, according to the venue’s website.

The venue told MySA they are completely full for 2022 and are booking for 2023. There’s also been a handful of inquiries for 2024. The Gardens at West Green is located at 21650 Milsa Drive, near Leon Springs.

More in Culture

- The ‘Edgar’ haircut San Antonio makes fun of might be rooted in indigenous culture

- Inside the puro taqueria made famous by San Antonio author Shea Serrano

- Introducing the 'Texas Star', the new official state fungi