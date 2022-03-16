ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamas, UT

Kamas Valley S.R. 32 construction project set to resume

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ova0B_0eh2TvYX00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A decades-old plan to connect the Kamas Valley by trail could resume in the following weeks.

According to Park Record , the project began in the early 2000s when a trail was created along S.R. 32 to act as a transportation link from one end of the valley to the other. Though funds were secured for the project and the organizations received approval, the trail was never completed. In short, the initial plan was for the trail to run beside S.R. 32 from Oakley to Marion.

U.S. Army Corps accelerate Utah Lake Restoration

However, after a petition started by the South Summit Trails Foundation gained roughly 2,000 signatures last year, the project is set to move forward.

The current plan created by the county’s Public Works Department includes picking up where the existing trail ends near Marion Park and extending it about two-and-a-half miles south into Kamas, as stated by Park Record.

As the current trail does not have a connection, Michael Kendell, a county engineer, says that it is likely underutilized. He expects more residents will begin using the trail once the county improves safety and provides a link to the bus system.

Along with the initial plan, the new plan includes the mitigation of safety concerns. As S.R. 32 has a narrow shoulder, pedestrians traveling on the adjacent trail often find themselves dangerously close to the road. To alleviate risk, an 8-foot paved trail will be introduced with shoulders on both sides.

New hotel under construction in Northern Utah

Kendall shared with Park Record that he estimated the process for the engineering division to finish developing their plan could take about two weeks. After that, the plan could be funded shortly after. The construction is anticipated to cost around $1.5 million.

The county will plan to pursue three different grants to fund the trail, as well as use Transportation Sales Tax assets.

According to Park Record, the project is said to be split into two different construction portions, with the portion from 2700 North in Marion to 1450 North starting later this year. The second portion will take place sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Granite Mountain receives new trails, enhanced park features

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to new improvements at Granite Mountain recreation area in the future. The Utah Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cedar City Field Office has approved the construction of two new trailheads, a new trail system, a campground and other features to improve the Granite Mountain area […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Oakley, UT
Local
Utah Sports
City
Kamas, UT
State
Utah State
Kamas, UT
Sports
ABC4

Fire crews tackle SLC warehouse blaze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a warehouse fire late Thursday evening. The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened at a structure located at 808 N. 6550 West. A fire was spotted on the roof of a warehouse. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the roof area before […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Dangerously Close#Uban Construction#Kamas Valley#U S Army Corps#Utah Lake Restoration#Public Works Department
ABC4

Car flips at Little Cottonwood Canyon

GRANITE, Utah (ABC4) – A car is being cleared Wednesday afternoon near White Pine Chutes at Little Cottonwood Canyon. Utah Department of Transportation reports that the car flipped near milepost 9. Authorities are advising the public to please be cautious travelling in the area, and to expect minor downhill delays. This story will be updated.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Man dies in Grand Teton avalanche

(ABC4) – An avalanche that occurred in the Tetons of Wyoming left one man dead on the afternoon of March 17.  Teton County Search & Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers responded to a report of two skiers caught in an avalanche in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the Tetons, near Victor, Idaho at […]
VICTOR, ID
ABC4

How gas prices have changed in Salt Lake City in the last week

(STACKER) – Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Park City package theft under investigation

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In the early morning hours of March 13, three suspects allegedly stole between 15 and 20 packages along with multiple boxes of mail on Silver Creek Drive. The suspects reportedly broke into the secured area where the mailboxes were located by climbing through a package drop. The secure door was […]
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Drought, heat wave in 2021 drive higher power costs

UTAH (ABC4) – A drought and heat wave from 2021 are driving up power costs at Rocky Mountain Power. The company has asked the Public Service Commission of Utah to approve an average increase to Utah customer bills of 1.9 percent beginning May 1, 2022. That means a typical customer using 775 kilowatt-hours per month […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A few clouds with rebounding temps before next storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We start with some cloud cover, associated with a small disturbance that started to impact us Thursday night. This weak system brought limited moisture with the Uintas getting the best chance for an isolated shower. The clouds will eventually break up with more sunshine for the afternoon […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Warming Up Ahead of Sunday Storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! Today's weather will be calm and seasonal as we see clouds gradually decrease from west to east. The clouds are from a weak disturbance that moved in last night. There's not a lot of moisture so any wet weather today is very unlikely, but a light snow shower or two will be possible for the Uinta's early on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Permanent daylight saving time: What that would mean for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of March 15, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent all year round. The legislation is headed to the House of Representatives for review.  If the bill is passed, we would begin to experience later sunsets and sunrises throughout the winter starting in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy