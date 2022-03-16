Solar project planned for Lawrence County

Franjo Specialty Group, also known as FSG, is a division of Franjo Construction Corporation. Franjo was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Homestead, PA. We work all throughout Western PA, OH, WV, and have an affiliate company, Franjo Builders, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Our service offerings include general contracting services to commercial clients in all market sectors. Throughout the last 25 years, Franjo has grown a strong reputation as one of the largest open-shop contractors in the region. What is lesser known is that Franjo serves projects of all sizes. This is where FSG comes in. FSG was recently formed to serve a unique group of commercial construction needs. This covers everything from tenant improvement projects to build-outs to modestly-sized new construction projects. Many of our clients have ongoing needs to maintain, refresh or renovate their spaces, and FSG is ready to take these on. We recently renovated multiple tenants’ spaces at Edgeworth Square, a multi-tenant medical office building located in Sewickley, PA. One tenant in particular desired a quick turnaround on improving their space. They called upon FSG for our construction expertise and ability to fast-track the construction process. The tenant, who occupies about 2,000 SF in the building, required a 31-day project completion, and FSG got it done in 30 days. We demolished some areas and rebuilt them, including new office spaces and new finishes. What was particularly challenging about this project was that the tenant was operating 5 days a week and seeing patients 2 days a week. Other recent work includes the full renovation of Matthews International’s headquarters located on the North Shore. FSG is also building out space for Sherwin Williams in a retail strip center located in Uniontown, PA. For more information, please visit franjosg.com or call Brian Kelly at 412-292-8957.

HOMESTEAD, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO