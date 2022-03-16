ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Solar project planned for Lawrence County

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vesper Energy, which is developing the project...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence County, PA
Business
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Lawrence County, PA
Government
Pittsburgh Business Times

Local transit and logistics services provider Transport Investments announces acquisition of SmartWay Transportation

Findlay Township-based Transport Investments Inc. — a transit and logistics provider of heavy haul, flatbed and other forms of specialized transportation — announced it acquired Overland Park, Kansas-based SmartWay Transportation LLC, a transit-related peer. As part of the acquisition, SmartWay will look to increase its multi-modal freight brokerage...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vesper Energy
Pittsburgh Business Times

Franjo Specialty Group Offers Modestly Sized Commercial Construction Services

Franjo Specialty Group, also known as FSG, is a division of Franjo Construction Corporation. Franjo was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Homestead, PA. We work all throughout Western PA, OH, WV, and have an affiliate company, Franjo Builders, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Our service offerings include general contracting services to commercial clients in all market sectors. Throughout the last 25 years, Franjo has grown a strong reputation as one of the largest open-shop contractors in the region. What is lesser known is that Franjo serves projects of all sizes. This is where FSG comes in. FSG was recently formed to serve a unique group of commercial construction needs. This covers everything from tenant improvement projects to build-outs to modestly-sized new construction projects. Many of our clients have ongoing needs to maintain, refresh or renovate their spaces, and FSG is ready to take these on. We recently renovated multiple tenants’ spaces at Edgeworth Square, a multi-tenant medical office building located in Sewickley, PA. One tenant in particular desired a quick turnaround on improving their space. They called upon FSG for our construction expertise and ability to fast-track the construction process. The tenant, who occupies about 2,000 SF in the building, required a 31-day project completion, and FSG got it done in 30 days. We demolished some areas and rebuilt them, including new office spaces and new finishes. What was particularly challenging about this project was that the tenant was operating 5 days a week and seeing patients 2 days a week. Other recent work includes the full renovation of Matthews International’s headquarters located on the North Shore. FSG is also building out space for Sherwin Williams in a retail strip center located in Uniontown, PA. For more information, please visit franjosg.com or call Brian Kelly at 412-292-8957.
HOMESTEAD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy