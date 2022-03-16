Displaying items by tag: biologists

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

N.C. WILDLIFE: Highly pathogenic avian influenza mortalities confirmed

RALEIGH — Officials from multiple North Carolina natural resource agencies have confirmed the first documented wild bird mortalities due to highly pathogenic avian influenza. The mortalities to date include a snow goose (Hyde County), redhead duck (Carteret County), red-shouldered hawk (Wake County) and bald eagle (Dare County).

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 13:07

N.C. WILDLIFE: Homeowners should prepare for bat roosting season now

RALEIGH — If you suspect bats may be living in your home, biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission ask that you relocate them responsibly before pup rearing season begins on May 1.

Monday, 07 March 2022 12:32

N.C. WILDLIFE: Find a bear den, leave it alone

RALEIGH — Biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say if you find a bear den, leave it alone. Black bears are very resourceful in finding places to shelter late December through April as cold weather lingers and cubs are born. Dens may be found in rock cavities, brush piles, tree cavities, excavations under fallen trees, ground nests, under decks and in crawlspaces. As a result, you may stumble upon a bear den anytime time you are outdoors, whether hiking, working in your yard, cutting firewood or enjoying outdoor activities.

Monday, 08 March 2021 14:05

N.C. BIOLOGISTS: Salmonellosis likely linked to bird feeders

RALEIGH — Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have received a concerning number of reports over the past few weeks of dead goldfinches and pine siskins in yards across the state. In response, biologists had multiple carcasses tested and the preliminary results point to salmonellosis.

