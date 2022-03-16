ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants to let QB Jake Fromm hit free agency

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Jake Fromm will look to catch on with another NFL team before the 2022 season. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jake Fromm experiment with the New York Giants ended nearly as quickly as it began.

Once news broke Tuesday that the Giants plan to sign free-agent veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal, potentially to compete with starter and 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones, it seemed a guarantee somebody would be left without a chair inside the club's quarterback room. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Big Blue won't tender Fromm a contract as an exclusive-rights free agent and, thus, will allow the 2020 fifth-round draft selection to hit free agency.

Fromm joined the Giants when he was signed off the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1 when Jones was dealing with a neck injury that ultimately ended his season. The 23-year-old failed to impress in his limited play and completed 27-of-60 passes (45%) for 210 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions across three games.

Fromm is familiar with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, all of whom worked for the Bills until making their moves to New York following this past season. However, the Giants acquired 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb last month and seemingly prefer Webb to serve as a camp arm over Fromm, who will look to continue his career elsewhere.

