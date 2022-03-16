ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Shemia Fagan Says, Based on New Audit, Mortgage Interest Deduction Must Be Reformed

By Anthony Effinger
WWEEK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Shemia Fagan today released an audit of one of the sacred cows of personal finance, the home mortgage interest deduction. The audit found that the deduction disproportionately benefits white Oregonians in urban counties and costs the state more half a billion dollars a year without providing a clear...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
Detroit News

Michigan mortgage companies battle rising interest rates, shrinking market

Southeast Michigan's mortgage giants are feeling the pinch from increasing interest rates and low for-sale housing inventory following years of record origination volume from a refinancing boom. Profits and revenues at the nonbank lenders fell last year, and stock prices have taken hits. To maintain margins, analysts say, the industry...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: State budget must include money for ethics reforms

In less than a month, we’ll have a new state budget. What we might not have is any legitimate effort to reduce corruption in state government if money isn’t included in that budget for reforms. Back in August when she took over the Governor’s Mansion from the ethically...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Audit Finds Mortgage Tax Deduction Inequitable

An audit released today by the Secretary of State’s Office exposed the 99-year-old home mortgage interest deduction as a deeply inequitable and regressive tax policy. The mortgage interest deduction allows some, but not all, homeowners to reduce their taxable income by the amount of interest paid on mortgages up to $750,000, including mortgages on vacation homes.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

As COVID-19 Fades, Consumer Spending Rebounds

If suitcases are a leading economic indicator, the U.S. economy is going to get better. Josh Lehner of the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis pulled data on the eve of spring break to see if consumer spending had reached pre-pandemic levels. He looked at hotels, airlines, foreign travel, dining, amusement parks, movies, concerts, sports, tours, and luggage.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Mortgage Brokers#Affordable Housing#New Audit#State#Oregonians
WWEEK

Former State Rep. Brian Clem Loans $500,000 to New Political Action Committee

Former State Rep. Brian Clem (D-Salem) today loaned a new political action committee called Oregonians Are Ready $500,000. Clem, who stepped down last year after his eighth session in the Capitol, was part of a group of moderate Democrats increasingly at odds with the dominant left wing of the House Democratic caucus. Joining him as founding members of the new group are five other former longtime Democratic lawmakers: former state Sen. Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay) and former state Reps. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha), Debbie Boone (D-Cannon Beach), Betty Komp (D-Woodburn) and Caddie McKeown (D-Coos Bay).
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
WWEEK

Murmurs: City Bureau Director Out

CITY BUREAU DIRECTOR OUT: Andrea Durbin, director of Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, announced March 15 she would leave the job she took a little less than three years ago. Durbin, who came to the city after 13 years at the Oregon Environmental Council, where she served as executive director, struggled to make the transition from advocate to administrator. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Durbin’s bureau proposed a controversial new tax on smokestack emissions (“Glass Houses,” WW, Jan. 27, 2021). Emails showed that she had shared policy details with environmental groups in advance but had given far less notice to companies that would pay the tax. Those companies put tremendous pressure on Durbin’s new boss, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who withdrew the initial tax proposal and has moved gingerly toward a replacement plan. Durbin’s departure also comes after a city audit found that the Portland Clean Energy Fund, which is administered by in her bureau, lacked metrics and oversight of its spending. For her part, Durbin says it was time to go: “If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it is that life is too short. I’ve decided it is time to prioritize my family.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Advocates Want a New Multnomah County Tax to Fund Eviction Defense Lawyers

The Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. In 2020, when COVID-19 made signature gathering difficult, the Democratic Socialists of America worked the streets aggressively and gathered enough support to put a first-of-its-kind, preschool-for-all income tax on the Multnomah County ballot. Officials tweaked the DSA measure and put their own version in front of voters instead (it passed with 64% of the vote).
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

California Psychedelics Investors Are Closely Monitoring Oregon’s Psilocybin Market

Nearly 20 years ago, Harvard undergraduate Joe Green turned down a business opportunity from his college roommate, a then-unknown computer geek named Mark Zuckerberg. The decision to walk away from the offer to run Facebook’s business operations, in exchange for 4% to 6% of the company, cost Green anywhere from $3 billion to $30 billion, depending on whom you ask.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy