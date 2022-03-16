ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood & Co. release updates, cast, synopsis, and more

By Crystal George
Netflix Life
 2 days ago
Netflix is adapting the YA book series Lockwood & Co. by Jonathan Stroud into a television series and Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes is leading the cast!. We first learned of the Lockwood & Co. TV adaptation back in May 2020 when it was announced that Netflix and the Complete Fiction production...

Netflix Life

ABOUT

Netflix Life, the Netflix news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Netflix Life is dedicated to providing top-notch Netflix news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.

 https://netflixlife.com/

