Behind Viral Videos

Student TikTok page highlights Black BYU culture

By Megan Zaugg
BYU Newsnet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of BYU students created a TikTok page called The Black Menaces to portray the experiences of Black people at BYU by sharing Q&A videos of people on campus. The page, started on Feb. 8, has already amassed 211,300 followers and 6.7 million likes on their videos as of March...

universe.byu.edu

EDUCATION
