Bella Hadid says she regrets getting a nose job at 14

Bella Hadid's busy Fashion Month isn't slowing down just yet. After hitting multiple runways in New York and Milan, Bella is now walking the shows in Paris, because a supermodel's work is never done. On Thursday morning, Hadid joined her sister Gigi on the catwalk at Coperni, and for the...
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are diving head-first into their bleached brow era thanks to Milan Fashion Week. On February 25, the pair walked the Versace Fall 2022 show wearing complimentary vibrant red looks, Julia Fox-esque smokey eyes, sleek hair, and almost invisible brows. While Gigi's mid-length dress featured a sheer corset, her sister walked down the runway in an opaque mini-dress version of the look. As for their hair, Gigi Hadid is back to her signature blonde, while Bella's dark brunette hair contrasted the bleached brows even more.
Bella Hadid’s non-conformist style has made her one of the most stylish Gen-Z supermodels around. We’ve come to expect off-duty looks that are just as arresting as the outfits she models on runways across the globe. Never one to follow the crowd, the supermodel stepped out wearing a pair of (now sold-out) cotton wreath patterned jeans from Denim Tears’s exclusive Levi’s capsule collection.
Click here to read the full article. Cindy Crawford is more than happy to share the spotlight with her 20-year-old daughter, Kai Gerber. The dynamic duo hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week, surprising the audience at the Off-White show, who weren’t expecting the rare mother-daughter appearance.
Crawford strutted down the catwalk wearing a long, layered tulle skirt paired with a black tuxedo jacket and a university t-shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with turquoise sunglasses, a red clutch and dramatic chandelier earrings. Gerber’s outfit had a more modernistic design with a bubble mini skirt, showing off her long legs, along...
Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
Blake Lively, 34, looked absolutely radiant in a cropped, white scoop-neck bralette and pencil-skirt ensemble while attending the autumn/winter Michael Kors runway show for New York Fashion Week. The Gossip Girl alum sat front row to see the collection make its debut, and all eyes were on her chic, monochromatic outfit that showed skin tastefully while highlighting her hourglass figure.
KANYE West has said he fears Pete Davidson will get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian hooked on drugs as he's been in and out of rehab. The rapper has been waging war with his ex and her new boyfriend on social media over the last several weeks as their relationship continues.
Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
Gigi Hadid looks totally different with her platinum blonde hair as she walked the runway just days after announcing her pledge to donate her Fashion Week proceeds to Ukraine. Gigi Hadid, 26, rocked a completely different hair look while walking down the runway in London. Instead of her typical dirty blonde locks, the model went platinum as she walked during the Burberry fashion show. Her new light blonde hair was completely slicked back as she rocked a mustard-colored cardigan with a matching sweater, plaid skirt and gold boots.
Depending on who you ask, you'll probably get a lot of different answers to the question "What's the best denim style?" Many people seem to be divided on the topic, especially in 2022, when so many different cuts and washes are trending all at once. This week, however, we got to the bottom of the denim dilemma. With a little help from Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, that is.
Influencer Jessica Wang, who clocks over five million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, kicked off fashion month this past week with a flurry of shows, parties and presentations in New York. The content creator, who often integrates her family into her style videos, stopped by shows...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Slink on by Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress. $64.00. Lulus. Xxxiticat Satin Dress. $23.99. ($49.99) Amazon. Velius Spaghetti Strap Backless Bodycon...
The Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion season has only just begun – with New York Fashion Week barely behind us, and all of London, Milan and Paris still to come – and yet we are already beginning to see some fabulous new trends emerging. At Michael Kors, it was all...
In eighth grade, the most cool, grown-up thing you could wear was an off-shoulder top. We'd show up to first period wearing a white Roxy sweater with our collar bones barely peeking out and we were certain we had left the whole class positively gooped and gagged. We were serving gala-ready elegance without any grand occasion (unless of course it was a field trip day, in which case, consider us the belle of the ball!).
Click here to read the full article. Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever.
The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop...
Casey Cadwallader continues to keep Mugler at the front and center of the fashion zeitgeist, mostly by becoming the go-to designer for the pop star contingent. Miley, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion have all been seen wearing Cadwallader’s designs, and Dua Lipa just commissioned him to make a custom suit for her Future Nostalgia tour, so it makes sense that TRL princess, Ciara, wanted to get in on the action.
Fashion: It’s not just an outfit, it’s an attitude … and Kendall Jenner knows that best. It’s hard not to take notice when the model struts around in either in New York, London, Paris or Milan for Fashion Weeks, considering she is part of one of the most famous and influential families in the world.
Rihanna's world tour continues. Days after sitting front row at Gucci during Milan Fashion Week, the expecting star appeared at an Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The outing presented another style opportunity for Rihanna, who has been revolutionizing maternity style since she announced her pregnancy on Jan. 31.
The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
Comments / 0