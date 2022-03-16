ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir.

Lisa Small said she was on her way home after picking her son up from Parkway School in Greenwich when she spotted the owl dangling from some fishing line that was tangled in a tree branch over the South Stanwich Reservoir.

Small said the local animal control office was closed for the day, so she called her husband, David Chass, a volunteer firefighter and president of the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company.

Chass responded to the scene with Round Hill Assistant Chief Sharon Strain and Glenville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Raiente.

The firefighters cut the owl free and contacted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which placed the bird in the care of avian rescue group Christine's Critters.

The bird of prey is currently being rehabilitated, but Chass said he is concerned the female owl might have left a nest unattended. Anyone who spots an unattended great horned owl nest is being urged to contact the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company or Christine's Critters.

UPI News

UPI News

