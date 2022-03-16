ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Georgia football among top schools for huge 2023 DT

By James Morgan
 1 day ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for Joel Starlings, a class of 2023 defensive tackle recruit. Starlings has impressive size at 6-foot-5 and he weighs 310 pounds.

Joel Starlings is a four-star prospect. Starlings is ranked as the No. 229 recruit and No. 34 defensive lineman in the class of 2023. Starlings is the third-best recruit in Virginia.

The four-star defensive tackle is a junior in high school and has already received scholarship offers from FSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and more.

Joel Starlings plays high school football for Benedictine in Richmond, Virginia. Starlings is at his best as a run defender. He is a solid tackler and can be disruptive in the passing game. The Benedictine star frequently tackles opposing running backs behind the line of scrimmage.

Joel Starlings announced his top 12 schools via his Twitter account:

Starlings ranks Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, FSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Oklahoma, UNC, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Virginia as his favorite schools.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Freshman All-American QB Roy Thomas Jenkins to visit Texas in April

One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2025 recruiting class is expected to visit Texas next month. Freshman All-American quarterback Roy Thomas Jenkins announced via Twitter that he will be taking a visit to Texas on April 16. The Beaumont native has already received offers from Texas A&M and Houston, while schools such as Clemson, Arkansas, Georgia, Duke, Mississippi State and Texas have expressed interest.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways: Michigan basketball vs. Colorado State in NCAA Tournament

After a heartbreaking loss in the Big Ten Tournament, where Michigan basketball squandered a 17-point second-half lead to Indiana, Thursday marked a new season in the commencement of the NCAA Tournament. Though the 11-seed against 6-seed Colorado State, the Wolverines were favored, but the maize and blue were also to be shorthanded with DeVante’ Jones having suffered a concussion on Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs. Iowa State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Friday's NCAA Tournament opener

Though the news this week has been mostly dominated by the upcoming coaching search, LSU basketball is set to begin its March Madness journey on Friday. The No. 6-seeded Tigers travel to Milwaukee to face the No. 11-seeded Iowa State Cyclones in the first round of the Midwest Region. The Cyclones finished the season 20-12, but their 7-11 record in Big 12 play made them just the No. 7 seed at the conference tournament, where they were eliminated in the first round by Texas Tech.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First Round: Michigan vs. Colorado State, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA Tournament

The Colorado State Rams will meet the Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon. Colorado State will enter the tournament with a 25-5 record and look to bounce back from a 63-58 loss to San Diego State. As for Michigan, they finished with a 17-14 record but struggled down the stretch and were able to book their spot in the tournament with an at-large bid.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders to sign veteran guard Andrew Norwell

The Washington Commanders do have a plan for their opening at guard. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Commanders will sign veteran guard Andrew Norwell. John Keim of ESPN said Norwell will be at Washington’s team facilities Thursday and has agreed to a deal with the Commanders.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Dolphins' moves during the legal tampering period

The 2022 league year has opened for the NFL, meaning teams are now allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts. During the league’s legal tampering period, the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with five players that could help them be better in 2022 and beyond, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., guard Connor Williams and special teamer Keion Crossen. All of these deals were able to be finalized after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings 7-round mock draft 2.0: Kirk Cousins' extension changes things

The Minnesota Vikings have decided on their future plans, and they revolve around Kirk Cousins. On Sunday evening, it was announced that the Vikings signed Cousins to a one-year extension, tying him to the franchise through the 2023 season. While the directive is not the most popular one, it’s clear that the Vikings are in a win-now mode, and the draft will likely reflect that.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears release LS Beau Brinkley

The Chicago Bears have finally made a roster move on Day 4 of free agency action. But it’s not one that’s likely to garner much attention. The Bears have released long snapper Beau Brinkley, the team announced Thursday. The move comes after Chicago re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year, $1,272,500 veteran benefit deal.
NFL
