Georgia football among top schools for huge 2023 DT

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for Joel Starlings, a class of 2023 defensive tackle recruit. Starlings has impressive size at 6-foot-5 and he weighs 310 pounds.

Joel Starlings is a four-star prospect. Starlings is ranked as the No. 229 recruit and No. 34 defensive lineman in the class of 2023. Starlings is the third-best recruit in Virginia.

The four-star defensive tackle is a junior in high school and has already received scholarship offers from FSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and more.

Joel Starlings plays high school football for Benedictine in Richmond, Virginia. Starlings is at his best as a run defender. He is a solid tackler and can be disruptive in the passing game. The Benedictine star frequently tackles opposing running backs behind the line of scrimmage.

Joel Starlings announced his top 12 schools via his Twitter account:

Starlings ranks Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, FSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Oklahoma, UNC, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Virginia as his favorite schools.