Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County family said they're concerned after Gregory Thomas, a husband and father of two, didn't show up to work on Thursday. Thomas, who works at Comfort Monster Heating and Air on Corporation Parkway in Raleigh, called his significant other early Thursday as he was driving through Knightdale and heading towards New Bern Avenue. He also told his supervisor that he would be arriving at work around 6:42 a.m., family said.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO