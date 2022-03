On a recent evening at the New England Aquarium, seven teams celebrated the end of their time in the BlueSwell incubator by pitching plans for their business’ futures. The incubator was created by SeaAhead Inc. and the New England Aquarium in 2020 to bring bluetech innovations out of the lab and onto a path toward commercialization. The founders in this year’s cohort spent the last six months working with scientists from the New England Aquarium, venture capitalists and business strategists from SeaAhead to advance their startups.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO