Twin Falls, ID

How I saved 20 Cents a Gallon in Twin Falls, Idaho

By Bill Colley
 5 days ago
Maybe it's not considered a big difference, but we're all looking to save money when buying gas. There are some apps available that are designed to allow you to compare prices in your immediate area. If there is nothing more available than a couple of cents per gallon, keep in mind...

KOOL 96.5

Affordable Housing Found in Idaho's Magic Valley

Who says there's no affordable housing in the Magic Valley? I came across this fixer-upper while out joyriding at $4.35 a gallon. I do it because somebody has to. It's located in Jerome County and a short drive to go shopping in both Jerome and Twin Falls. Since you will be moving in as we approach summer, you can see you wouldn't immediately need air conditioning. There will be a steady breeze blowing through!
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Try Fishing at Burley Freedom Pond (March 22)

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Teens and adults on spring break in the Burley area have a chance to try fishing without any need for a license or equipment. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a free fishing event with the Take Me Fishing trailer at the Freedom Park Pond in Burley on March 22, (Tuesday) for anyone 14 years of age or older; yes even adults can try casting a line. Staff with Fish and Game will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the expertise along with fishing poles and bait. Idaho Fish and Game said all other fishing rules will still apply. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, weather on Tuesday should be favorable for fishing with temperatures in the Burley area forecast to be in the mid 50's with sunny skies and a light breeze. For any information on the fishing event you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

All 9 National Forests in Idaho, Fun Facts, and Stunning Photos

Today is International Day of Forests – let's celebrate the ones we have here in Idaho!. National Today said, "Roosevelt called them 'the lungs of the Earth,' Robert Frost and millions of poets were inspired by them, and Sting is fighting to save them. We're talking about forests. And celebrities aren't the only ones who feel a strong connection with them. We all do."
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Road Work on U.S. 93/Pole Line Road Begins Through Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Repaving on a major stretch of U.S. Highway 93 through Twin Falls begins Monday night and will last until early summer. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will begin night work on a section of the U.S. 93/Pole Line Road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Grandview Drive that will last around two months. Most of the road work will take place at night between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. ITD said it was decided to work at night to lessen the impact on local businesses and traffic during peak travel times. During the day all travel lanes will be open to traffic however, during construction there will be lane reductions. Also, at times some business access may be cutoff while equipment moves through the area. ITD said the top layer of the roadway will be around up and resurfaced with small grooves to create better traction during adverse weather conditions. While crews work people living the the area may hear equipment running. The project is expected to last into May. Once work is complete crews will shift to a section between Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge to repair the roadway and upgrade several pedestrian crossings in the area. An open house on the later project will take place in May. For more information visit ITD's project website.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Lessons for Coming Hard Times from Idaho's Hunt Camp

It would be too strong to call it hallowed ground but you would be getting close. The Minidoka Relocation Center is known locally as Hunt Camp. It housed 9,000 people during World War Two. Americans of Japanese descent or origin were housed there after being labeled a security threat. They were moved there from their homes on the West Coast. Many lost everything they had.
MINIDOKA, ID
KOOL 96.5

A Big Gun Show Scheduled This Weekend in Buhl, ID

Firearms are a major source of fundraising in Buhl. The annual gun show at the senior center is on Saturday. Your paid admission benefits the center. You can also leave something additional if you're feeling charitable. I believe the last time I attended the program, the cost was three dollars. The show opens at eight o'clock in the morning and ends at five o'clock in the afternoon.
BUHL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Two Idaho Pals Go Out Shooting; Haul 60 Pounds Of Trash Out

With all the negative reporting happening in the world these days, I thought I'd share a very cool story I came across recently that should make Idahoans proud of their fellow statespeople. With the Ukraine invasion ongoing, skyrocketing gas prices, Covid-19 still claiming lives, and all sorts of other negative...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

8 Activities to Do During Spring Break this Year in Twin Falls

Spring break begins this weekend, and many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children active, entertained, and out of the house. While many kids will want to stay inside and play video games, sleep, or binge-watch something on Netflix, there are many options to keep them busy during the break. Here are some ideas and deals to help entertain them day-to-day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Was the Minimum Wage in Idaho the Year You Were Born?

Most people remember their first job and for most of us, that meant getting our first taste of the minimum wage. My first job consisted of pushing grocery carts, bagging groceries, and helping customers out to their cars. I thought I was doing so well making fifty cents "above" the minimum wage at the time which was $5.15 at the time. For some people, that was a lot of money, and being that it was my first job, I was thrilled I had a way to pay for gas.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use Century Link as well as many in the area and region. The entire town was cut off and many across the state as well were left wondering why it was out and how long it would be. While it never fully got resolved yesterday, some answers have finally come out as to what happened and when it will be resolved.
WENDELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Unlimited Jumping at Jump Time in Twin Falls

With many kids out of school today, parents will be looking for a way to get them out of the house. One great way to do that is to take them to Jump Time. For St. Patty's Day, they are having a special for only $17 you can have unlimited jumping time for the whole day. Don't miss your chance to get some exercise, wear the kids out, and have some fun for as long as your heart desires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

