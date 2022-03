In the last couple of years, COVID-driven remote working has brought the importance of data privacy and security home, literally. Around the world, enterprising hackers have seized on the opportunity to exploit the wave of new remote employees, increasingly the weakest link in an organization's IT security defense. Without the many safeguards afforded by working from within a traditional office network, the challenge of securing digital assets has never been more challenging for today’s highly distributed workforces. The previous challenge of ‘bring your own device’ is now ‘bring your own network’ as employees and organizations look to manage the new risk environment.

