WARNER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a crash that caused a tractor-trailer to roll over on I-89 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-89 south near exit 8 in Warner. Police say traffic began to brake and so did the driver of a truck hauling a load of crushed stone. They say he lost control and flipped the rig on its side, damaging a guardrail and part of a bridge. The 27-year-old driver from Massachusetts went to the hospital for evaluation.

WARNER, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO