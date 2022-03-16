ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Georgia football in top 5 for 5-star IMG Academy WR

By James Morgan
 5 days ago
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top five schools for wide receiver Carnell Tate. Tate is a five-star wide receiver recruit who plays and practices against strong competition at IMG Academy.

The elite wide receiver prospect is originally from Chicago, Illinois, but he is attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Tate is a member of the class of 2023, so he’s a junior in high school.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart recruits IMG Academy hard. One key Bulldog from IMG Academy is linebacker Nolan Smith. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Tate is ranked as the No. 21 recruit in his class and the No. 3 wide receiver. On film, Tate shows good short and intermediate route running ability. He is quick to get out of his breaks when he gets to the top of his routes. Tate is also the seventh-ranked prospect in Florida.

The IMG Academy player announced his top five schools via his Twitter account:

Tate ranks Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee in his top five. Tate plans to play in the 2023 All-American game on NBC.

The five-star wide receiver recruit has taken recent visits to Notre Dame, Tennessee and Ohio State. He has an upcoming visit at Georgia.

