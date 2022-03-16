ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart explains why Nakobe Dean was limited at UGA pro day

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
Nakobe Dean was one of the 14 Georgia Bulldogs to be invited to the 2022 NFL combine in February, however, he did not participate in any drills.

On Wednesday, Georgia hosted its annual pro day, allowing for its draft eligible players to show off their skills in front of what was a record number of NFL scouts and personnel executives.

After not running at the combine, there was significant hype focused on what inside linebacker Dean would do on Wednesday inside Georgia’s athletic facility. However, he only competed in some position drills and did not run the 40-yard dash.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained Dean is still recovering from a strained pectoral muscle he suffered while training for the combine last month.

“He has a pec strain,” Smart revealed. “He was getting ready for the combine and doing a lot of bench press and strained his pec. So, he hasn’t been able to train as much.”

Dean plans on doing more drills, including the 40, in mid-April, according to the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy.

As Chip Towers of the AJC points out, Dean “spent most of his time Wednesday in the shadows of the western wall of Georgia’s Payne Indoor Athletic Facility with a hoodie pulled over his head.”

Dean is still making good use of his time at pro day, though. He mentioned he had met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Nakobe Dean’s NFL comparisons…

Dean is hoping to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after putting up incredible numbers throughout his career with Georgia.

Dean has impressive instincts, football intelligence and is extremely fast, though we still are not sure how fast. Dean’s biggest knock throughout the NFL draft process will be his lack of size, but does that matter?

Modern NFL defenses are looking for speed, versatility, sound tacklers and smart players. That sounds exactly like Dean, who is an engineering major with strong leadership traits.

Dean has been compared to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and former Atlanta Falcon legend Jessie Tuggle.

Tuggle is No. 4 in total tackles in NFL history with 1,805 tackles, and at 5-foot-11, 230-pounds he has similar size to Dean. Tuggle made five Pro Bowls with the Falcons. He played in the NFL from 1987-2000. An NFC executive compared Dean to Tuggle.

Bush was an undersized linebacker coming out of Michigan, but that did not stop him from being the No. 10 pick of the 2019 NFL draft. Bush has 205 career tackles and four interceptions across three NFL seasons.

Bush and Dean also are similar in size. Bush is 5-foot-11, 235-pounds. Dean is 6-foot, 225-pounds. Both are built to stop playmakers in space.

Dean’s speed and coverage ability could allow him to play like a box safety similar to Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers and several other NFL players.

